In 1968, the Rolling Stones recorded "Sympathy for the Devil," an homage to political violence. The song, now part of the classic rock Valhalla, included this bit of satanic verse: "Just as every cop is a criminal, and all the sinners saints." It was an admonition for another unhinged time in the United States and much of the world, but the late '60s "Sympathy" has in fact become the working anthem of the helter-skelter, Marxist-led Democrat Party of 2025.
Losing badly in November on everything from the economy to national security to the culture war, Democrats have decided to double down on the very things that cost them power. In so doing, they have championed men in women's sports, raised "Pride" flags for perverts, and vilified defenders of Jews as fascists while spreading antisemitism and making common cause with those calling for "death to Israel!"
Comment: Here Kittle veers into toeing the pro-Israel line which unfortunately mars the generally good points he makes further on. That Israel can do no wrong is one of US conservatism' most persistent blind spots. Pity.
The left's sympathy twist has been on full display in recent days on the streets of Los Angeles, in the governor's office in Sacramento, within a corporate media that's in an integrity death spiral, and in the messaging of the congressional leftists who have inspired the latest round of political violence.
Reaping What Democrats Have Sown
As rioters wave Mexican flags while smashing and burning their way through L.A. in an actual insurrection against the federal government, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has sued President Trump for attempting to restore law and order to the invaded metropolitan area. "Newscum," as Trump likes to call him, is ultimately going to lose his lawsuit, although he's likely to find liberal "resistance" courts to agree with him early on. The leftist governor and the usual suspects in the Pravda press are blaming the "civil unrest" on the Trump administration's efforts to clean up the illegal immigration mess left by Democrats.
It his equal parts baffling, hilarious, and sad that a political party that lost so badly on illegal immigration and public safety is so vehemently standing behind illegal immigrants and against safe cities. But that's precisely what's happening.
Every Democrat governor said as much in their insane collective statement over the weekend condemning Trump's call-up of 2,000 California National Guard members to protect California. The Democratic Governors Association incorrectly whined that Trump abused his power by deploying the soldiers against the wishes of the wishy-washy governor who failed to act.
"Governors are the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard and the federal government activating them in their own borders without consulting or working with a state's governor is ineffective and dangerous," cried the DGA statement, signed by every Democrat governor in he country. "Further, threatening to send the U.S. Marines into American neighborhoods undermines the mission of our service members, erodes public trust, and shows the Trump administration does not trust local law enforcement."
Trump does not trust the partisan governors who have repeatedly shown themselves to be ineffective and dangerous not only to their own communities and states but to national security. The "sanctuary" that Democrat-led cities and states have sown is the chaos the entire country is reaping today.
Democrats own this madness.
"Every Democrat Governor came out today in favor of illegal aliens and liberal activists rioting in the streets. Democrats caused the illegal immigration invasion and now they support rioters waving the flags of foreign countries as they attack local and federal law enforcement. Soon these invaders rioting in our streets may face federal troops," Mike Mikalsen, a Republican staffer in the Wisconsin state Senate, wrote on Sunday on Facebook, above the DGA statement. "The time has come to start arresting Democrat officials."
'In Need of Some Restraint'
What Democrats are supporting, of course, is not an organic protest movement driven to right a "social injustice." They are backing a well-funded and deeply organized Marxist movement to grab power in pursuit of a new leftist order. They are counting among their soldiers the millions of illegal immigrants that their political stooge, President Joe Biden (or at least his string manipulators), welcomed with open arms through America's front door.
The nongovernmental organizations that have helped lead the invasion have gotten a lot of taxpayer money over the years to push open rebellion against federal laws and law enforcement officials.
Full text:And look who Democrats are standing in solidarity with. Alleged violent criminals such as Cuong Chanh Phan, one of the criminal illegal aliens arrested in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The 49-year-old illegal alien from Vietnam has a track record of crime that includes a second-degree murder conviction.
If you are a Californian, the current LA riots are an example of your tax dollars hard at work.
The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Right — CHIRLA — is one of the key players in fomenting the violent response to immigration enforcement actions. It's an LA-based nonprofit with a history of taking radical positions on immigration; for example, it led a 2018 campaign to abolish ICE. It currently leads the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network, which gathers intel about enforcement actions and deploys activists to respond.
CHIRLA has strong ties to the Democrat Party in California and has supported the election of Democratic candidates through its lobbying arm. It has a particularly close relationship with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The organization also has a close relationship with organized labor in the state, which in turn is a major financial supporter of Democrat politicians. On Friday, amid rising tensions, CHIRLA held a rally protesting ICE's enforcement actions and the arrest of SEIU President David Huerta for obstruction.
The incredible part is that CHIRLA's activities are primarily funded by California taxpayers. I obtained a financial audit that shows that for the fiscal year ending June 2023, it received $34 million from the state, mostly through the Department of Social Services, accounting for 72% of its total revenue. This was nearly a three-fold increase over the previous year.
CHIRLA also received a $450,000 federal contract in 2023, which Mayor Bass publicly took credit for helping secure. DHS froze funding in February, which prompted a lawsuit from CHIRLA. DHA then canceled the contract, and the lawsuit was then dismissed.
Eisenhower warned of the military-industrial complex — now we face a nonprofit-industrial complex.
According to the Los Angeles Times coverage at the time, Phan and his alleged fellow gang members terrorized a 1994 graduation party following a dispute, showing up with semiautomatic weapons and firing shots at 30 attendees. DHS reports that Dennis Buan, 18, and David Hang, 15, both from California, "were killed, and seven others were wounded." Phan and eight other alleged gang members were arrested in connection with the killings.
"It is sickening that Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass continue to protect violent criminal illegal aliens at the expense of the safety of American citizens and communities. This cold-blooded killer is who the rioters are trying to protect over U.S. citizens," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "The brave men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminals like this and protect the lives of American citizens."
"Sickening" sums up a leftist movement with twisted sympathies, and Americans are sick of the chaos and disorder. A new CBS News/YouGov poll finds 54 percent of Americans approve of Trump's efforts to arrest and deport illegal immigrants. What should be equally clear is that Americans aren't keen on chaos in the name of "justice."
In the Rolling Stones' paean for the devil, they note that the wicked one is "in need of some restraint."
The moment of restraint has come for the lawless.
This is not an organic uprising, this is engineered.