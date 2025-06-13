© Getty Images

The new weapon can autonomously identify and engage targets in complex mountainous terrain.The Indian Army has successfully tested an AI-enabled light machine gun at an altitude of 14,000 feet, military officials said on Monday.a gun originally developed by Israel Weapon Industries.During trials, the gun successfully showcased its capability toa crucial feature for effective operations in India's rugged and challenging border regions. The weapon's core strength stems from a sophisticatedwhich enables advanced capabilities such asallowing for precise and effective operation, an India Today report said.The system is ideal for applications such asparticularly in situations where threat levels are consistently high and where troop deployment is challenging or impractical, according to officials cited in the report. The system's primary armament consists of awhich is mounted on a tripod for stability.The primary weapon can be easily swapped out to accommodate different operational requirements. Additionally, the system is equipped with sensors and technologies, including anaccording to Indian defense officials.India's defense manufacturing is emerging as a cornerstone of New Delhi's strategic and economic ambitions, and government policies are focusing on modern weaponry which is both designed and manufactured in India, industry experts noted. The Indian military has identified over 5,000 items that must be manufactured in the country rather than rely on imports.Called thethe initiative began in 2020 and aims to offer defense items to be indigenized by Indian manufacturers, including small and medium enterprises and startups. In recent years, New Delhi has introduced a range of initiatives and policies aimed at encouraging private sector companies to engage in defense manufacturing, in an effort to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.According to defense ministry data, India aspires to achieve $34 billion in defense production by 2029.