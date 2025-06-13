© Getty ImagesA pickup truck mounted with Negev light machine guns
The new weapon can autonomously identify and engage targets in complex mountainous terrain.
The Indian Army has successfully tested an AI-enabled light machine gun at an altitude of 14,000 feet, military officials said on Monday. The weapon was developed by Indian defense firm BSS Material Ltd., and is based on the AI-powered Negev,
a gun originally developed by Israel Weapon Industries.
During trials, the gun successfully showcased its capability to autonomously identify and engage targets in complex mountainous terrain,
a crucial feature for effective operations in India's rugged and challenging border regions. The weapon's core strength stems from a sophisticated multi-sensor AI module,
which enables advanced capabilities such as automatic target detection, friend-foe classification, and real-time engagement,
allowing for precise and effective operation, an India Today
report said.
The system is ideal for applications such as base defense, convoy protection, and perimeter security,
particularly in situations where threat levels are consistently high and where troop deployment is challenging or impractical, according to officials cited in the report. The system's primary armament consists of a 7.62 mm medium machine gun,
which is mounted on a tripod for stability.
The primary weapon can be easily swapped out to accommodate different operational requirements. Additionally, the system is equipped with sensors and technologies, including an optical camera, thermal imager, GPS, magnetometer, inclinometer, and laser rangefinder,
according to Indian defense officials.
India's defense manufacturing is emerging as a cornerstone of New Delhi's strategic and economic ambitions, and government policies are focusing on modern weaponry which is both designed and manufactured in India, industry experts noted. The Indian military has identified over 5,000 items
that must be manufactured in the country rather than rely on imports.
Called the positive indigenization list (PIL),
the initiative began in 2020 and aims to offer defense items to be indigenized by Indian manufacturers, including small and medium enterprises and startups. In recent years, New Delhi has introduced a range of initiatives and policies aimed at encouraging private sector companies to engage in defense manufacturing, in an effort to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.
According to defense ministry data, India aspires to achieve $34 billion in defense production by 2029.
Comment: Smart move. Local production controls and maintains all benefits, costs, usage.