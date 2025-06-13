© Vincent Isore/File/Global Look Press

the company has confirmed. The announcement comes as Kiev significantly intensifies drone attacks on civilian infrastructure inside Russia."We have been contacted by theabout the possibility of producing drones," Renault said in a statement to several media outlets, including Reuters, on Sunday. Although "discussions" on the issue have taken place, the company insisted that "no decision has been taken at this stage," and thatfirst revealed the plan on Friday, describing it as an "unprecedented partnership" in an interview with broadcaster LCI. Lecornu noted that the project would involve both a major carmaker and a smaller defense contractor.Renault could be tasked with setting up drone assembly lines "a few dozen or hundreds of kilometers from the front line" in Ukraine, France Info reported on Sunday. According to the newspaper Ouest-France,that supplies UAVs for border surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence, and special operations forces. The company has previously delivered kamikaze drones to the French Defense Ministry, which were later sent to Ukraine.Lecornu described the initiative as a "win-win" for Paris and Kiev, claiming no French personnel would be deployed to Ukraine. The production lines would be operated by Ukrainian workers, andfor "tactical and operational training that reflects the reality" of modern warfare, he said.Kiev ramped up drone strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure in May, particularly targeting Moscow and other central regions. The peak came during the final week of the month, when 2,300 UAVs were shot down, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Moscow has repeatedly warned that any weapons production facilities in Ukraine are considered legitimate military targets and subject to "unequivocal destruction."