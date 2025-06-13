© Fox NewsElon Musk and members of the Department of Government Efficiency in an interview with Bret Bair on March 27, 2025
The Supreme Court gave the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) the greenlight to access Social Security Administration (SSA) data on Friday.
The Trump administration asked
the justices in May to pause a district court judge's preliminary injunction preventing the SSA DOGE team from accessing certain records.
"We conclude that, under the present circumstances, SSA may proceed to afford members of the SSA DOGE Team access to the agency records in question in order for those members to do their work," the court's order
states.
Justices Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor would have denied the request.
Jackson, in a dissent joined by Sotomayor, wrote that the majority is "jettisoning careful judicial decisionmaking and creating grave privacy risks for millions of Americans in the process."
"I would proceed without fear or favor to require DOGE and the Government to do what all other litigants must do to secure a stay from this Court: comply with lower court orders constraining their behavior unless and until they establish that irreparable harm will result such that equity requires a different course," Jackson wrote.
In a separate order
, the Supreme Court also halted a lower court's discovery order that would have required DOGE to turn over some material to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which sued to force DOGE to comply with its Freedom of Information Act request.
Comment:
Time for popcorn?
Maybe not:
It's a tricky situation. There IS massive fraud and waste in the system as presently constituted, due to the siloeing Lynch deems a safeguard. The only way to uncover it is the access the DOGE team has been granted. The public is relying on the DOGE team behaving honorably with respect to personal SS information, but even if they should, it won't mean other actors will also.
If they are being paid, to whom? Clearly fraud must be considered.