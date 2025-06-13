© Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik

"The main signals from Brussels and European capitals now relate to... plans for the militarization of Europe, which is clearly at odds with the mood of the presidents of Russia and the United States."

EU states are fueling the conflict by backing Kiev, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.NATO-aligned European countries are obstructing peace efforts in Ukraine,has said.he told TASS in an interview published this week.a step Moscow calledIt marked the first such negotiations in three years and involved senior officials. Both sides pledged to stay in contact, completed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap, and exchanged ceasefire proposals.EU and NATO leaders, however, were "relentlessly encouraging Kiev to continue hostilities," Ryabkov said, citing a steady flow of weapons, military equipment, and pledges of continued support. He added that acts of sabotage and provocation were being planned and carried out, along with disinformation efforts aimed at disrupting the negotiation process.Last week, Kiev launched a coordinated drone strike on multiple Russian air bases and blew up railway bridges, causing the derailment of both civilian and freight trains. At least seven people were killed and more than 120 injured, including children. Russian authorities labeled the strikes "terrorism" and accused Ukraine of trying to derail US-backed peace efforts. Some military analysts suggested that such attacks would not have been possible without Western intelligence support.by pressuring Trump to adopt former President Joe Biden's more aggressive pro-Ukraine stance.As an example,who met with Trump in Washington earlier this week.He had earlier lifted restrictions on German-supplied weapons to Ukraine, a move Ryabkov said contradicted efforts toward a political settlement.Ryabkov's remarks were echoed bywho accused Brussels of fully aligning with Kiev's military aims and called the EU a "war party."According to Germany's Kiel Institute, the EU has provided nearly €50 billion in support to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale conflict in 2022, in addition to significant bilateral aid from member states.