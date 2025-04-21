© MintPress News

Links to U.S. Intelligence

Mossad Collaboration

A Pattern of Pro-Israel Editorial Bias

Media Whitewashing of Israeli Atrocities

A senior figure at the BBC's Middle East desk, Raffi Berg, has been exposed as a former employee of a CIA propaganda division and a collaborator with Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, according to a detailed investigation by MintPress News.Berg, who currently heads the BBC's Middle East coverage, is facing growing internal criticism. At least thirteen BBC journalists have reportedly accused him of holding an overt bias in favour of Israel. Staff allege that Berg's influence is so extensive that his role essentially revolves around "watering down" any reporting that might be overly critical of Israel. One source described him as wielding a "wild" degree of power within the newsroom.A separate investigation published by Drop Site News in December disclosed that an atmosphere of "extreme fear" prevails at the BBC when it comes to covering stories critical of Israel, with Berg allegedly playing a central role in steering the network's output towards what has been described as "systematic Israeli propaganda".Before joining the BBC in 2001 as a writer and producer on the world news desk, Berg worked for the U.S. State Department's Foreign Broadcast Information Service (FBIS), according to MintPress News, which cited his LinkedIn profile and other corroborating sources.The FBIS was part of the CIA's Directorate of Science and Technology, tasked with monitoring, translating, and distributing open-source international news and information for U.S. government consumption. According to its publicly available profile, the FBIS played a key role in U.S. intelligence gathering.Berg himself confirmed his association with the CIA during a 2020 interview with The Jewish Telegraph. Recounting his time at the FBIS, he revealed, "One day, I was taken to one side and told, 'You may or may not know that we are part of the CIA, but don't go telling people.'" I was absolutely thrilled. It wasn't too much of a surprise because the application process was enormous — it took 10 months. They scrutinised my character and background meticulously, even asking whether I had visited communist countries and, if so, whether I had formed any relationships there."The revelations do not stop with Berg's past ties to the CIA. The MintPress News investigation uncovered a significant professional entanglement between Berg and Mossad, Israel's intelligence service. This relationship emerged during his work on Red Sea Spies: The True Story of Mossad's Fake Diving Resort — a book recounting Mossad's covert mission to smuggle Ethiopian Jews into Israel.Berg openly acknowledged that the book was written "in collaboration" with Mossad commander Dani Limor. Berg admitted he had "next to no knowledge" of the story before embarking on the project and depended heavily on Limor, who facilitated over 100 hours of interviews with Israeli military and intelligence officials, including Mossad's then-chief.The closeness between Berg and Limor extended beyond professional boundaries, with the two becoming close friends. Berg even posted a photograph of himself embracing the former Mossad commander. Notably, the first page of Red Sea Spies features an effusive endorsement from Efraim Halevy, a former head of Mossad, an agency Berg has lauded as "the world's greatest intelligence service".MintPress News also reported that Berg took considerable pride in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's interest in his book. Berg framed a personal letter of appreciation from Netanyahu and displayed it prominently in his office, alongside photos of himself with Mossad officials and Mark Regev, former spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.According to MintPress News, Berg has consistently demonstrated overt sympathies towards Israel since the beginning of his tenure at the BBC. He was elevated to head of the Middle East desk shortly after instructing colleagues during Israel's 2012 "Operation Cast Lead" to avoid language that could place "undue emphasis" on Israel's role in the violence.Operation Cast Lead saw Israel accused of widespread human rights violations, including indiscriminate attacks on civilians, the use of Palestinians as human shields, and the deployment of prohibited munitions such as white phosphorus.Leaked emails revealed that Berg encouraged reporters to present the military assault as a response to rocket fire from Gaza, thus framing Hamas as the primary aggressor. MintPress noted this editorial slant as a clear effort to deflect blame from Israel.More recently, during Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza — described by critics as a genocidal campaign — Berg is said to have transformed the BBC's coverage into "systematic Israeli propaganda", according to a journalist cited by the Drop Site investigation."Almost every correspondent you know has an issue with him," one journalist revealed. "He has been named in multiple meetings, but [management] just ignore it."Berg has also been accused of making extensive editorial changes to reporters' work before publication, frequently reframing narratives to downplay Israel's culpability. A stark example involved the killing of Mohammed Bhar, a Palestinian man with Down's syndrome who was fatally attacked by Israeli military dogs and denied medical assistance as he bled to death.Under Berg's direction, the BBC originally ran the headline: "The Lonely Death of Gaza Man with Down's Syndrome". Only after significant international backlash did the broadcaster amend the headline to acknowledge the circumstances of Bhar's death.Despite repeated internal grievances highlighting Berg's bias and unprofessional conduct, the BBC has "offered unequivocal support for him and his work," according to the MintPress report.The controversy surrounding Berg comes amid broader criticism of Western media outlets for whitewashing or downplaying Israeli war crimes in Gaza. The BBC is not alone in facing scrutiny; other networks have been accused of propagating misleading narratives supplied by Israeli officials.An investigation by Al Jazeera in October last year revealed that CNN broadcast false claims that Hamas fighters had hidden captives inside Gaza's al-Rantisi Children's Hospital — claims that were based on documents presented by the Israeli military. In reality, the documents turned out to be an ordinary calendar showing the days of the week in Arabic, a fact that CNN's own Palestinian producer had flagged internally.Nevertheless, CNN aired the footage, with correspondent Nic Robertson uncritically accepting the Israeli army's account.