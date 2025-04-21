© ITAR-TASS/Konstantin Sazonchik/ Archive

© Russian Foreign Ministry/File

Russian positions have been attacked numerous times by Kiev's forces, the Defense Ministry has saidThe Russian military has been targeted more than 1,300 times by Ukrainian forces in the less than 24 hours since the declaration of an Easter truce by both sides, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the pause in hostilities would be in effect from 6:00pm Moscow time on Saturday, and last until midnight on Monday. He instructed the country's military to stay on high alert and be ready "to respond to any violations or provocations." Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky answered a few hours later that Kiev's forces "will act in a reciprocal way."The Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that "despite the announcement of the Easter truce," Ukrainian forces attempted to assault the positions of the Russian military in the areas of the settlements of Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic overnight. The attacks were repelled, it added.Kiev's troops also used 48 plane-type UAVs against the Russian military, including one in Crimea, the statement read."The Ukrainian units fired 444 times from cannons and mortars at the positions of our troops, [and] carried out 900 strikes with quadcopter drones," the ministry said.There were 12 artillery attacks, 33 UAV strikes, and seven munition drops in the border areas of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions in western Russia, which resulted in "civilian casualties and injuries, as well as damage to civilian facilities," according to the statement.the ministry said.The Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large overseeing investigations of war crimes by Kiev, Rodion Miroshnik, said earlier in the day that Ukraine used artillery and drones to attack residential areas in several cities and towns in Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic as well as in Kherson Region. More reports of violations of the Easter ceasefire by Ukraine have been coming in, he added.During their phone call on March 18, Putin accepted his US counterpart Donald Trump's proposal to introduce a 30-day pause on targeting energy facilities. Zelensky also said at the time that his country would abide by the truce. However, the Russian Defense Ministry reported daily violations by Ukraine of the partial ceasefire, which expired last week."I do not remember a single ceasefire that would be successful and long-term, so I do not yet see any serious grounds to say that Ukraine is capable of doing this [abide by a truce]," the diplomat stressed.