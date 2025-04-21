The US has presented its allies with details of its peace plan to bring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to an end, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing European officials familiar with the matter.
The proposal, outlined during a meeting in Paris on Thursday, reportedly includes easing sanctions on Russia, as well as terminating Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO. The roadmap would effectively freeze the conflict and leave former Ukrainian territories that are part of Russia under Moscow's control, the sources suggested.
One of the officials told Bloomberg that the proposal still had to be discussed with Kiev, adding that the plan would not actually amount to a definitive conflict settlement. Kiev's European backers would not recognize the territories as Russian, the source suggested.
The US delegation at the Paris meetings, which involved senior officials from several countries, was led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff. They met with French President Emmanuel Macron and also held discussions with top officials from France, Germany, the UK, and Ukraine.
Earlier on Friday, Rubio signaled Washington was ready to "move on" if a way to end the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev could not be found "within days." He told reporters:
"We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term. Because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on."Moscow has signaled a full ceasefire with Ukraine was highly unlikely, citing Kiev's violations of previous deals. Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters on Thursday, Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia said there are "big issues with the comprehensive ceasefire," recalling the fate of the now-defunct Minsk agreements, which were "misused and abused to prepare Ukraine for the confrontation."
The diplomat also cited repeated Ukrainian violations of a US-brokered 30-day moratorium on energy infrastructure strikes, implemented on March 18. Nebenzia said:
"How close we are to the ceasefire is a big question to me personally, because, as I said, we had an attempt at a limited ceasefire on energy infrastructure, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side. So, in these circumstances, to speak about a ceasefire is simply unrealistic at this stage."
After all that money and all that effort and all those weapons and all those cookies, the USadmin is back to square one. The best they can do is go along with whatever pleases President Putin and ultimately the people of the donbass, who were the reason for this SMO. An SMO which has led to nato's humiliation and the USadmin checking for diplomatic escape routes.