"We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term. Because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on."

"How close we are to the ceasefire is a big question to me personally, because, as I said, we had an attempt at a limited ceasefire on energy infrastructure, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side. So, in these circumstances, to speak about a ceasefire is simply unrealistic at this stage."

Washington's offer also reportedly envisions easing sanctions on Moscow and ending Kiev's NATO aspirations.The US has presented its allies with details of its peace plan to bring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to an end, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing European officials familiar with the matter.The proposal, outlined during a meeting in Paris on Thursday, reportedly includesThe roadmap would effectivelythe sources suggested.One of the officials told Bloomberg that the proposal still had to be discussed with Kiev, adding thatKiev's European backers would not recognize the territories as Russian, the source suggested.The US delegation at the Paris meetings, which involved senior officials from several countries, was led byEarlier on Friday, Rubio signaled Washington was ready to "move on" if a way to end the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev could not be found "within days." He told reporters:Moscow has signaled a full ceasefire with Ukraine was highly unlikely, citing Kiev's violations of previous deals. Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters on Thursday,recalling the fate of the now-defunct Minsk agreements, which were "misused and abused to prepare Ukraine for the confrontation."The diplomat also cited repeated Ukrainian violations of a US-brokered 30-day moratorium on energy infrastructure strikes, implemented on March 18. Nebenzia said: