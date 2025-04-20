© Unknown

"Renewing the war takes us away from the release of hostages, endangers our soldiers and harms innocent civilians. Instead of taking targeted action to advance a hostage release agreement, we are witnessing government behavior that undermines the foundations of statehood, undermines public trust, and raises serious suspicions that national security decisions are dictated by illegitimate considerations."

"These writings were written by a small group of radicals, run by foreign-funded organizations with a single goal: to overthrow the right-wing government. It's not a wave. It's not a movement. It's a small, noisy, anarchist, disconnected group of retirees - most of whom haven't served for years."

"We join the appeal of the crews to demand the urgent return of the hostages, even at the cost of the immediate end of the war. We support and associate ourselves with the grave and disturbing statement that, at this stage, the war primarily serves political and personal interests and not security interests."

"We are determined to exercise our civil rights and warn against the continuation of this long-term fighting that endangers the lives of hostages, soldiers and civilians, and appears to be continuing due to political considerations."

"The call to save civilians and soldiers in captivity is a basic moral call on the scale of values by which we were educated and according to which we have served."

"We, who have served for many years in the heart of Israeli security, under governments of the right and the left, and as patriotic and law-abiding citizens, we clearly declare that the Israeli government and the man at its head pose a clear and immediate threat to Israeli security and the lives of the hostages."

In the space of a week, a cascade of petitions from the military has suddenly demonstrated the realization by Israeli society that theThe Israelis are beginning to become aware of the horrors experienced by the Palestinians, but they are currently having great difficulty talking about these crimes committed by some of their fellow citizens andSome prominent figures, such asHowever, these public figures refrain from recalling that the revisionist Zionists were the allies of Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler against the Jewish people. It is still too early for Israelis to analyze what they have experienced in recent years.This movement of ideas has its roots in the criticism that Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained for years against the military establishment. It suddenly developed with the post-October 7 war in Gaza.The signatories call for the immediate return of Israeli hostages held by Hamas through an agreement and an end to the fighting in Gaza, which they say is motivated by personal and political considerations rather than the security of the nation. They also called on the Israeli people to make the same demands, wherever they are, and in whatever way they may carry them out.going as far as to reject those still serving, but very quickly, other veterans, reservists and former members of the security establishment joined the call. Among them were former Mossad chiefs and an IDF chief of staff, who described the government's maneuvers as- The government decided that all signatories would be dismissed from the armies, but only 25 of them made amends and withdrew from the petition. A few hours later,by saying:on the initiative of former deputy commander of the Yiftah brigade Colonel Rami Matan.(former Prime Minister and IDF Chief of Staff),(former general and leader of the Labor Party) and(former head of military intelligence).They wrote:This petition was quicklySayeret Matkal, Shayet 13 and Shaldag, also signed a petition on 11 April calling for an end to the war. They wrote:- On April 13,Among the signatories are Danny Yatom, Efraim Halevy and Tamir Pardo (all three former directors of the agency), as well as a former deputy head of the Mossad and dozens of retired senior officials.- On April 14,— where top military, defense and government officials continue their education before taking on key leadership roles — signed a similar letter. They believe that soldiers and civilians should not be left behind, and solidarity is the supreme moral value. But for the past year and a half, "the State of Israel has failed to make this value a reality."a group made up of hundreds of Shin Bet veterans who joined the protest movement against the judicial "coup,"which they said- On 14 March,signed a petition calling for an end to the war and the return of all hostages. They present it as "a call to refuse, it is a call to save lives."which combines studies in mathematics and science with military service in research and technological development, signed a letter, published on April 15, calling for the return of the hostages and an end to the war, as well as their support for Air Force reservists.called for the return of all hostages, even at the cost of ending the war.some of whom have also already signed the special forces petition, published their own open letter on April 15.identified by their first name, last name initial and last rank, signed a letter, issued on April 15, to members of the Special Operations Division of the Directorate of Military Intelligence:signed a letter calling for "an end to the war, a review of policy, and the integration of diplomatic measures to bring back hostages and the return of security to Israel."