A lightning strike on Friday evening resulted in the tragic deaths of two people in the villages of Udamagal and Marchathal in Raichur taluk. The deceased are Mallamma, 50, from Udamagal, and Hanumant, 55, from Marchathal.According to police reports, Mallamma was tending to her sheep on the village outskirts when a thunderstorm happenned. She was fatally struck by lightning while returning home. Hanumant was also killed when lightning struck him while he was operating an earth excavator in the field, having taken shelter under a tree from the rain.The Yaragera police visited both locations to investigate the incidents and registered a case.In a similar occurrence, 35 sheep were killed after being struck by lightning in Ganadal, located in the Yalburga taluk of Koppal district. The sheep, owned by Gavisiddappa Navalahalli, were grazing in a field when they were killed.