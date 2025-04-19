© Pierre Crom/Getty Images

"I think that this is not a rational explanation or expectation, and that Putin has no aspirations whatsoever toward those states. They should, first of all, stop demonizing Putin and demonizing Russia, and trying to invent a narrative that would back that up."

The EU should stop vilifying Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, the president of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has said. The Serb leader of the autonomous region within Bosnia and Herzegovina also dismissed claims that Moscow harbors aggressive plans against EU countries.In an interview with Switzerland's Die Weltwoche magazine on Wednesday, Dodik said theHe went on to citebetween Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul, Türkiye in 2022. Russian officials have since claimed that the then-UK prime minister persuaded Ukraine not to sign a deal and "just continue fighting."In November 2023, David Arakhamia, an MP allied with Zelensky who led the Ukrainian delegation, confirmed that this was the case.According to Dodik, "the Russians have learned that they cannot trust the West because the West lies all the time." He referenced theCommenting on concerns among some EU member states that Russia may be planning an attack on the bloc's eastern members, Dodik said:According to Dodik, the Russian president appears to want to engage with US President Donald Trump, while having no wish to "talk with Europe." He suggested that in his talks with Moscow, Trump "should take into consideration and respect the Russian requirements, the Russian requests," and aim for a "comprehensive agreement," as opposed to one narrowly focusing only on Ukraine.Speaking to Serbian media this week,to EU candidate nations, demanding that they not "take part in the May 9 [WWII Victory Day] events in Moscow."the Bosnian Serb leader said, adding that he does not fear any potential repercussions from Brussels.