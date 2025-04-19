Ukraine has extended martial law and the mobilization order by another 90 days until the beginning of August, as the country continues to fend off the full-scale Russian invasion launched more than three years ago.The two corresponding motions submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky received the required two-thirds majority in parliament, Ukrainian media reported.accused the government of rushing the extension through parliament, with almost one month left before the current martial law expires.the opposition leader, who has been sanctioned by Zelensky, claimed on social media.The Ukrainian government first imposed martial law and ordered mobilization following Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.Presidential and parliamentary elections have been suspended accordingly, and conscripts aged between 18 and 60 have been barred from leaving the country.