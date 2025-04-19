zelensky
© newsweek.comUkraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine has extended martial law and the mobilization order by another 90 days until the beginning of August, as the country continues to fend off the full-scale Russian invasion launched more than three years ago.

The two corresponding motions submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky received the required two-thirds majority in parliament, Ukrainian media reported.

Once signed by Zelensky, martial law will apply until August 6, after it was due to expire on May 9.

Former president Petro Poroshenko accused the government of rushing the extension through parliament, with almost one month left before the current martial law expires.

Martial law was "being used not only for the defence of the country, but also for the establishment of an authoritarian regime," the opposition leader, who has been sanctioned by Zelensky, claimed on social media.

The Ukrainian government first imposed martial law and ordered mobilization following Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Presidential and parliamentary elections have been suspended accordingly, and conscripts aged between 18 and 60 have been barred from leaving the country.