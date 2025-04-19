© Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris

France's Catholic Church will welcome more than 10,384 adult catechumens at Easter this year, marking a 45% increase from 2024 figures, according to data released by the French Bishops' Conference."The great challenge that presents itself to us now is to make disciples," wrote Archbishop Olivier de Germay of Lyon in his assessment of the findings."We must not simply imagine some procedures for 'after' baptism, but our entire parish communities must become aware of their collective mission."The French Bishops' Conference intentionally connected this year's data to the Jubilee of Young People in Rome, describing the event as "a meeting place for young catechumens from around the world."An investigation to be published by CNA this coming Monday, April 14, explores a similar trend in the United Kingdom.Pew Research Center data shows 62% of U.S. adults identify as Christian, a figure that has remained "relatively stable" since 2019.Women continue to outnumber men among catechumens, accounting for 63% of those seeking baptism. The survey also noted an increasing urban trend, reversing the previous two years' growth in rural conversions.Particularly notable is the 10-year trajectory: France has witnessed adult baptisms more than doubling since 2015, when only 3,900 adults received the sacrament, compared with this year's 10,391 — representing a 160% growth over the decade.A 2021 study revealed that approximately 17% of adult catechumens in France had previous spiritual experiences outside Christianity, including Buddhism, esotericism, or animism.