China has called on the US to "stop threatening and blackmailing," if it wants to resolve the escalating trade dispute between the two countries through dialogue. Beijing has stressed that it will continue to protect its interests in the face of US pressure.The two countries have implemented a series of reciprocal tariff hikes over the past two months, with the US imposing a cumulative rate of 145% last week. On Tuesday, the White House warned that Chinese imports to the US could face tariffs as high as 245%, and claimed the ball is in China's court.The diplomat reiterated that the tariff war was initiated by the US and stated that China's response was aimed at safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.President Donald Trump previously suggested that the "proud" Chinese want to make a deal, they "just don't know how quite to go about it."The Chinese authorities have meanwhile insisted that "the door remains open" for negotiation with the US, but dialogue must be based on mutual respect.