The first round of indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States took place on Saturday in Muscat, with both sides agreeing to reconvene next week. Mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, the talks were led from the Iranian side by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and from the American side by US envoy Steve Witkoff....



In a "constructive atmosphere" marked by mutual respect, the two sides exchanged their respective positions on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions, communicating through their Omani host. (Note — They stated their positions, they did not negotiate on those positions.)



After nearly two and a half hours of back-and-forth, exchanging notes through the Omani mediator at least four times, Araghchi and Witkoff met briefly before leaving the venue.... In his remarks following the talks, Araghchi offered a glimpse into the meeting's tone and substance.



"We had 2 and half hours of indirect talks, and as the first meeting, it was constructive," he said.



The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the meeting laid a foundation for continued engagement. "The atmosphere in the meeting was such that it guaranteed the continuation of the process," he said.



Looking ahead to the next round, scheduled for Saturday, April 19, Araghchi added: "We will try to enter the formal agenda of the negotiations. Naturally, a timeline will accompany it as well."... "These are aspects of the negotiation format, which will be determined in due course — but what truly matters is the content and the basis upon which we negotiate." Reflecting on the outcome of the first round of talks, Araghchi said he believes the two sides came close to identifying that basis "and if in the next meeting we can finalize it and we can begin substantive talks on that very foundation." - Press TV

Iran's Foreign Minister further explained that no inappropriate language was used, and the parties demonstrated their commitment to advancing the talks until an agreement is reached that is desirable for both parties and is based on an equal footing.



He stressed that both sides are aligned in their desire for meaningful progress, raising hopes for a favorable outcome if and when the negotiations progress.



"Certainly, neither we nor the other side are interested in fruitless negotiations, talks for the sake of talks, wasting time, or drawn-out and exhausting discussions," he said.



"Both parties have stated that their desired outcome is an agreement reached in the shortest possible time. However, this will not be an easy task and will require full determination from both sides."



According to Araghchi, the US has shown signs of commitment, but Iran remains cautious. He acknowledged that Washington has made considerable efforts to signal its willingness for a fair deal, yet emphasized the need for thorough reflection.



"At this stage, we need to assess this round of negotiations carefully, work more precisely on the issues discussed, and review and consult on them at various levels."



The second round of talks is scheduled for Saturday, Araghchi confirmed. - Press TV

The talks are to be held next Saturday... in a different location."



Touching on a brief encounter with Witkoff, Araghchi stated, "We've always observed diplomatic decorum in our interactions with American diplomats, and this time was no different....



Following the conclusion of this first round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington... The White House also issued a statement on Saturday, describing the discussions as a "step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome."



According to the statement, Witkoff "underscored to Dr. Araghchi that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve our two nations' differences through dialogue and diplomacy."



US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One later in the day, struck an optimistic tone....



"Nothing matters until you get it done... So, I don't like talking about it. But it's going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think." - Press TV

"We've got a problem with Iran. I'll solve that problem," Trump said ominously. "Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon."



"I want them to be a rich, great nation. The only thing is, one thing, simple, it's really simple: They can't have a nuclear weapon. And they've gotta go fast. Because they're fairly close to having one. And they're not going to have one."



"And if we have to do something very harsh, we'll do it. And I'm not doing it for us. I'm doing it for the world. These are radicalized people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon."

A spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has emphasized that Iran's national security and defense capabilities are not up for any negotiations.



"National security and defense and military power are among the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which cannot be discussed or negotiated under any circumstances," Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said on Tuesday ahead of the second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman....



(Last years missile attack on Israel) exposed Israel's weak security foundation, proved Iran's offensive capabilities as a missile and drone power in the region and the world, and instilled a sense of hope in the resilient Palestinian nation and the oppressed people of Gaza, Naeini noted. - Press TV

Iran is expected to resist a US proposal to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country - such as Russia - as part of Washington's effort to scale back Tehran's civil nuclear programme and prevent it from being used to develop a nuclear weapon.



The issue, seen as one of the key stumbling blocks to a future agreement, was raised in the initial, largely indirect, talks held in Muscat, Oman, between Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, and Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.



Iran is arguing the stockpile, amassed over the past four years, should remain in Iran under the strict supervision of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency. Tehran sees this as a precaution, or a form of insurance in case a future US administration withdraws from the agreement, as Donald Trump did in 2018 when he rejected the 2015 deal brokered by Barack Obama.



Tehran says that if the stockpile was to leave Iran and the US pulled out of the deal, it would have to start from scratch in enriching uranium to higher purity - effectively punishing Iran for a breach committed by Washington. Iran expected to resist US plan to move uranium stockpile to third country, - Guardian

Not in the conventional sense of the word, at least. What actually took place was more akin to a late-night comedy skit than a gathering of diplomats hammering out a deal on nuclear enrichment.At no point, were the members of the Iranian team in the same room as the members of the American team. The delegates from the US sat in one room while the delegates from Iran sat in another shuttling handwritten messages back-and-forth as they might have done in the 19th century before electronic communications.No, the confab was convened merely to settle issues related to the nature of the negotiations themselves and the "format".It means the Iranians are not going to negotiate nuclear enrichment (and economic sanctions) with the Trump team if the Trump team is going to include all manner of extraneous issues unrelated to the topic. It means thatthat the US will maintain the normal protocols for diplomatic engagement, particularly as it regards the administration's propensity to use every opportunity to threaten its rivals.Iran wants a firm commitment that the US team will not resort to bellicose saber-rattling and other forms of childish behavior. (Trump has already broken this rule as we will show later in the article.)Iran will not discuss its strategic missile program which is perfectly legal under international law. The missile program is not 'on the table' nor is it up for debate. Period.Iran will not discuss its relations with allies in the region including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. That is not on the docket either. The US must agree to refrain from inserting this topic into the negotiations.The US must not use the negotiations to challenge Iran's "inalienable right" to develop nuclear power for peaceful purposes as long as its enrichment program conforms with regulations approved under the terms of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT). Iran has the same rights as every other signatory of the NPT and will not give up those rights to accommodate the discriminatory and petulant demands of Donald Trump. Not going to happen.By the way, none of this information is being provided to the American people via the western media which filters all news on Iran through their own perverse ideological lens. Most of the above summary was gleaned from more reliable sources located in Iran where coverage is not entirely shaped by an Israel-friendly, agenda-driven media. This is from an article at Press TV:Formal negotiations have not yet begun, but the atmosphere is constructive and positive. (which is a relief.) It's worth noting, however, that these are just the preliminary 'confidence building' steps that are being taken to allay the deep and justifiable distrust the Iranians have towards the Trump administration.(United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany, plus the European Union) and which provided an ironclad guarantee that Iran would never be able to build a nuclear bomb. That wasn't good enough for Trump, becauseHere's more:Once again, this all sounds rather promising, but 'the proof is in the pudding'. Once the two teams start to discuss centrifuges, enrichment and round-the-clock inspections, they could come to loggerheads again.Even so, there does seem to be room for hope.... Here's more:Everything sounds so rosy, what could go wrong? Witkoff likes Araghchi, Araghchi likes Witkoff. Both men are pleasant, businesslike and professional. Even Trump sounds pleased with the results. ("The Iran situation is going pretty good.") Obviously, there is reason to be optimistic for the first time in 8 years. Perhaps, there is a silver lining, after all.. Here's what he said:Here's the video —Doesn't he know his envoy is engaged in sensitive negotiations that could be torpedoed by his threats? Doesn't he know that Iranian officials — including the Supreme Leader, Foreign Ministry, and military figures — have stated repeatedly they do not want to be threatened by the United States and that they will resist any attempt to change their behavior through coercion?Some people will say, "Ah, that's just Trump." But I disagree. This is deliberate.How can it not be deliberate? Surely, Trump is not so cognitively impaired that he doesn't understand Iran's sensitivity to his bullyboy tactics? Does he want them to withdraw from the talks so he can use it as a pretext for launching air-strikes on Iran? Is that what this is all about?. We think Trump is using the negotiations to conceal his real objective from his supporters who still believe he wants to avoid pointless foreign wars.Why do we think that?Well — aside from Trump's flagrantly provocative remarks — there's also this damning admission from special envoy Steve Witkoff who 'spills the beans' in this short video.Iran's missiles are not only "perfectly legal" under international law, but clearly Iran needs those missiles to defend itself against US-Israeli aggression. Listen to how skillfully Witkoff interjects this outrageous demand into his statement hoping viewers won't see what he's up to.. (Anyone following developments in Gaza, Syria or Lebanon can see that!) In fact,Check out this clip from an article at Press TV:It is an essential part of Iran's national security. Witkoff can try to link the missiles to Iran's nuclear program, but he will not garner the support of the international community or legal experts on this fundamental issue. The matter is settled andAn article that appeared in Tuesday's Guardian alluded to another demand that Trump will make in the upcoming negotiations. Here it is:They were not planning to build a bomb (which they oppose for religious reasons) but wanted toin their future dealings with the US. As it happens,that merely makes Iran look like it is not complying with its treaty obligations under the terms of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT)In any event, we expect that Iran will cave in on this issue and allow the uranium to be shipped to Russia in the spirit of compromise. It's worth noting, that(which includes Russian air-defense systems, electronic warfare weaponry, strategic fighters and logistical support.)What's clear is that the US-Iran negotiations were set up to fail, that is apparent by Trump's hectoring, abusive threats and Witkoff's lunatic demands. The "peace candidate" does not want peace at all. What Trump wants is to repay the wealthy donors who shoehorned him into office on the back of $100 million of Zionist cash. Money like that does not come without strings-attached, which means that the donors expect something in return. In this case, what they want is a war with Iran, and Trump is the man who can deliver that war. All he needs is some type of credible justification.... which the failed negotiations will provide.