© Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu/Getty ImagesFirefighters extinguish the cars fires following the Russian missile attack on Sumy, Ukraine • April 13, 2025
Russia's attack on a gathering of Ukrainian servicemen has become immediate fodder for the information offensive against Moscow.
On April 13, Russia launched an attack on a target in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. All reports -Western, Ukrainian, and Russian - agree on some basic facts: The attack consisted of two ballistic missiles; substantial numbers of people were killed
(over 60, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
; over 20 in Western and Ukrainian reports
) and injured
(over 110, per Ukrainian reports
).Beyond that, however, a thick fog of war has descended. Or rather, a fog of propaganda.
Western media and politicians have denounced the Russian strike as, in essence, an atrocity or war crime. The New York Times
, for instance, presented it as slamming "into a bustling city center [...] on Sunday morning, [...] killing at least 34 people in what appeared to be the deadliest attack against civilians this year." Incoming German chancellor Friedrich Merz
(to be sworn in at the beginning of May), speaking on one of his country's most popular TV shows, condemned
what he called a "perfidious act" and "serious war crime."
In the US, President Donald Trump's special - if largely sidelined - envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg
, has invoked his experience as a "former military leader" who "understand[s] targeting" to denounce the Russian strike as "wrong," adding that the attack "on civilian targets in Sumy crosses any line of decency." Britain's prime minister, Keir Starmer, is "appalled at Russia's horrific attacks on civilians in Sumy."Both Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron saw an opportunity
to call for "imposing
" a ceasefire on Russia. Merz, for his part, felt the need to talk, once more, about providing Kiev with German Taurus missiles
. The fact that Ukraine has made a point of not complying with the partial ceasefire officially already in place seems to make no difference.
Neither, clearly, does the fact that neither France nor Britain has the means to compel Moscow.
That the use of the German Taurus to strike at, for instance, the Kerch Bridge may well invite - perfectly justifiable - Russian retaliation against German targets, whether in Germany or elsewhere, seems to appear equally irrelevant to Merz
More examples could be added, but the trend should be clear: In the West, almost everyone agrees that the Russian attack on Sumy was an atrocity and in the EU there is talk - if we are lucky, it will remain just that - of exploiting it as a pretext to escalate further the proxy war in which Ukraine is being used up against Russia.Yet there are two major problems
with this escalatory approach: Most importantly, it is not based on facts but on disinformation originating with the Kiev regime,
taken over uncritically and spread enthusiastically by Western mainstream media and many political leaders.Though not, actually, all of them. That is the second,
as it were, practical problem for the escalation brigade: The single most powerful Western figure is not playing along. Trump has not condemned Russia.
He did call the attack "terrible" and "horrible"
and claimed that he was told that "they [presumably meaning Russia] made a mistake."
Whatever basis (US signal intelligence? Hearsay?) he has - or not - for this statement, politically, the key point of Trump's first reaction
was that he demonstratively refrained from joining the rest of the West in escalating, while stressing that the war as such is the issue and ending it the solution.
A similar approach in a statement on X by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
confirms that this is not a fluke but Trump's and therefore Washington's policy,
at least for now. America's president has clearly - and unsurprisingly - decided that his halting and open-ended yet still at least ongoing attempt to achieve a normalization with Moscow is more important
than joining the latest propaganda campaign against Russia.Trump
- so criminally wrong in the Middle East - is right on this one,
even if he is pursuing extremely pragmatic purposes. He is also right here in a more fundamental sense,
which brings us back to problem number one with the Western mainstream treatment of the Sumy attack: Despite Kiev's endless record of deception, the Western claim that the Russian attack was a crime is once again based on that very murky source alone. Ukraine's past-due-date president Vladmir Zelensky, for instance, has decried a "horrific"
attack hitting "an ordinary city street, ordinary life."
Macron, Merz, Starmer, Kellogg the New York Times
, The Telegraph
- to name only a few examples - all follow Zelensky's and Kiev's lie
that this was a deliberate attack on civilians. Yet, in reality, Russia struck at a gathering of Ukrainian soldiers.
Soldiers, yes, even on Sunday and also on Palm Sunday, are legitimate
targets in armed conflict. It is not
criminal to attack them.That is an elementary legal reality, rooted in the Law of Armed Conflict.
And, when the boot is on the other foot, the West knows this well: No one there decried a Ukrainian "war crime," when Kiev's Western-supplied artillery wiped out almost 100 Russian troops
sleeping in their quarters behind the front line in January 2023.
Indeed, the few Ukrainian media and politicians who still dare publicly contradict the de facto authoritarian Zelensky regime are clear about the fact that Ukrainian soldiers were the target: The major Ukrainian (not Russian) news site Strana.ua
has reported that the Ukrainian authorities have tried to be cagey about the exact location of the Russian strike, while, at the same time, "more and more information is emerging from various sources that the Ukrainian military was the target of the strike."More specifically,
Ukrainian parliamentarian Maryana Bezuglaya, former parliamentarian Igor Mosiychuk (politically on the far right and definitely no friend of Moscow, by the way), and a local mayor have stated that the Russian missiles hit an award ceremony of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade
, a Ukrainian unit that fights in the region.
There also are serious accusations, but not merely against Russia. Instead local and central Ukrainian authorities are under fire: Mosiychuk and Bezuglaya surmise that Russian forces may have gotten wind of the target
from what can only be described as criminal negligence, namely unguarded invitations to the ceremony.
Mosiychuk, in addition, denounces that the organizers invited civilians, including children. And he suspects not only sloppiness but extremely dubious motives. He believes that a local politician and a parliamentarian - from Zelensky's Servant of the People party, incidentally - were using the military ceremony as a "PR"
stunt, and his hope is that the "trash and scum,"
as he calls them, will be arrested.Russia's Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, has stated that the strike targeted a meeting of Ukrainian commanders.
Award ceremony for the troops, meeting of officers, or, perhaps, both - whichever way you look at it, this was a military target.
Let's address one thing squarely: A large number of people have died and been injured, and yes, they do include civilians and children. This is terrible, but it is precisely not
a matter for cheap political exploitation to make the war even worse and last even longer. As this is an armed conflict, Russia has a right to strike at Ukrainian forces, as Ukraine has a right to strike at Russian forces.There is another thing that is clear:
Those who pretend that this was a deliberate attack on civilians are either disinforming or disinformed, or both. It is possible that Russian commanders failed to consider the likelihood of also killing and hurting civilians; it is possible that they did consider it but decided that the risk was in proportion to the military gain they expected. That form of thinking, again, is part of the Law of Armed Conflict.
They may have been wrong, and critics can argue that, if they wish. But this was not a massacre of civilians but a fundamentally military attack.
Those in the West who want to pretend otherwise are - this must be said as well - the same politicians and mainstream media outlets who have sided pro-actively with Israel
while it has committed an ongoing, stunningly violent and perverse sequence of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes against the Palestinians as well as its neighbors in Lebanon and Syria.Germany's Merz,
for instance, found strong, false words for condemning the Russian attack on Sumy, and is threatening once again to give German missiles to Kiev. This is the same man who wants to invite internationally wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu to Berlin. The hypocrisy is breathtaking, but not surprising.
Comment: The EU wants an excuse it can act on. Appropriation provides the cause.