Snow fell in a number of counties on Wednesday morning as rain warnings remain in effect until Wednesday afternoonAfter the warmest weather of the year last week, conditions have turned full circle in Ireland within days with some counties experiencing snow on Wednesday morning.Weather expert Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather relayed reports of snow in Wexford and Wicklow on X on Wednesday morning after a cold and wet start to the day, particularly in the east of the country.The rare arrival of snow in mid-April comes as weather warnings remain in place for 10 counties in Ireland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday.A Status Yellow rain warning issued by Met Éireann for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow came into effect at 9pm on Tuesday night and will remain in place until 2pm this afternoon.A yellow rain warning issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down and Tyrone, meanwhile, came into effect at 2am on Wednesday and will be in place until 9pm on Wednesday night.Both warnings have flagged heavy and persistent rain in affected areas with the potential for spot flooding and travel disruption while the warnings are in place.The forecast for the rest of the week will make for disappointing reading for those currently on Easter Holidays, although there are signs that the weekend, particularly Easter Sunday, will be more promising.As indicated by the weather warnings, rain will affect Leinster and east Ulster on Wednesday but is expected to ease on Wednesday evening as temperatures rise to no higher than 13 degrees. The mercury will plunge on Wednesday night, to as low as -1 in places.After a reasonably pleasant start to Thursday, prolonged showers will develop in the afternoon and evening before what is shaping up to be the worst day of the week on Good Friday, which is expected to be wet and breezy, with heavy rain leading to spot flooding in places.The rain will become more scattered on a cloudy day on Saturday, which is set to be a mild day with highest temperatures of 15 degrees.Sunday will be drier and brighter with plenty of sunshine amid scattered showers and highest temperatures of 16 degrees. The unsettled weather is due to continue into early next week, with further rain and showers anticipated.