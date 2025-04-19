© Pier Marco Tacca / Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has firmly rejected recent warnings by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to European leaders against attending Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, asserting that "the year is 2025, not 1939."The Slovak leader confirmed his intention to participate in the commemorations, stating, "I will go to Moscow on May 9th."Fico questioned the nature of Kallas' remarks, suggesting they may imply punitive consequences for attending.The prime minister argued that Kallas' comments confirm the need to reflect on internal democratic values within the EU. He referenced recent elections in Romania and France, where top presidential candidates were banned from running.Fico emphasized that his travel plans are a matter of national sovereignty.Explaining his motives for attending the event, he added," He also pointed out that he has attended other commemorations honoring the victims of World War II