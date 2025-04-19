© Sergey Guneev / Sputnik

The legacy of colonialism remains a key driver of instability across Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Kommersant published on Monday.He cited the Tuareg people, who are now split between Algeria and Mali, as well as other groups such as the Tutsi and Hutu in Rwanda.Despite the destabilizing impact of these borders, Lavrov noted that the African Union has made a decision not to revise them.He also noted the unfinished process of decolonization, stating that 17 territories in the world remain under the control of former colonial powers. A similar sentiment was expressed in 2019 by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who stated that "decolonization is one of the most significant chapters of the Organization's history. But this story is still being written, as 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories remain."In February, Russia proposed that the UN designate December 14 as an international day against colonialism. The proposal followed a December 2024 UN General Assembly resolution on the 'Eradication of colonialism in all its forms and manifestations'.