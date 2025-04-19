A dog attack in Huntingburg on Monday afternoon leaves two people dead, police confirm.According to the Huntingburg Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of North Geiger Street where they found an adult female and a child inside unresponsive.Police suspect the cause of death of one of the victims was a dog attack. We're told all dogs in the residence were removed.Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck says the autopsies will be performed on Wednesday and police do not believe foul play is involved.This is an ongoing investigation.