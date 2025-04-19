san diego earthquake
© U.S. Geological SurveyA map shows the epicenter of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California, Apr. 14, 2024 according to the U.S. Geological Survey
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered in San Diego County but was felt as far north as Los Angeles.

No injuries or damage have been reported, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

It "felt like someone was shaking the ground from under me," said Laura Acevedo, a reporter at San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV, who was in the newsroom when the quake struck.

"Everything started shaking ... desks shaking, TV screens," she told ABC News.

Acevedo, who grew up in Los Angeles, said "this was one of the two worsts I've ever felt."

A 3.3 magnitude foreshock hit on Sunday afternoon, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said, and Monday morning's earthquake was followed by several aftershocks in the 2 and 3 magnitude range.

Extreme damage is not expected, Jones said. Damage is possible to old buildings or buildings with poor foundations, she said.

The building "rocked for a long time," said Greg Allen, a Washington resident visiting San Diego.

"Everything was moving, the blinds and everything," he told ABC News. "Then we heard people going down the stairs. And since we're from out of town, we figured we should probably leave the building also."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed and the state is coordinating with local authorities, according to the governor's office.

