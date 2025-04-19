© Unknown

"The purpose of Project AERODYNAMIC is to provide for the exploitation and expansion of the anti-Soviet Ukrainian resistance for cold war and hot war purposes. Such groups as the Ukrainian Supreme Council of Liberation (UHVR) and its Ukrainian Insurgent Army (OUN), the Foreign Representation of the Ukrainian Supreme Council of Liberation (ZPUHVR) in Western Europe and the United States, and other organizations such as the OUN/B will be utilized."

A pen gun with tear gas, an arctic sleeping bag, a camp axe, a trenching tool, a pocket knife, a chocolate wafer, a Minox camera and a 35 mm Leica camera, film, a Soviet toiletry kit, a Soviet cap and jacket, a .22 caliber pistol and bullets, and rubber 'contraceptives for waterproofing film'.



Other agents were issued radio sets, hand generators, nickel-cadmium batteries, and homing beacons.

"Concerns a meeting of Greaney, counsel Lawrence Houston and Rocca about a 'confrontation' with NY FBI office on January 17, 1969. They discussed two individuals whose names were redacted. One was said to be a staff agent of the CIA since 8/28/61 who had been assigned in 1964 to write a monograph, which had been funded by a grant from a foundation whose cover was blown in MHDOWEL (I suspect that is code for US Press).



"One of the individuals [name redacted] had been requested for use with Project DTPILLAR in November 1953 to Feb. 1955 and later in March 1964 for WUBRINY. When the Domestic Operations Division advised Security that this person would not be used in WUBRINY, Rocca commented that 'there are some rather ominous allegations against members of the firm of [redacted],' indicating one member of that firm was a 'card-carrying member of the Communist Party.'



"The memo went on to say that Rocca was investigating the use of the individual in Project DTPILLAR concerning whether that person had mentioned activities in Geneva in March 1966 in connection with Herbert Itkin."

provides detailed proof thatStarting as a paramilitary operation that provided funding and equipment for suchas the(UHVR); its affiliates, the(OUN) and(UPA), all Nazi Banderists.a foreign-based virtual branch of the CIA and British MI-6 intelligence services. The early CIA operation to destabilize Ukraine, using exile Ukrainian agents in the West who were infiltrated into Soviet Ukraine, wasA formerly TOP SECRET CIA document dated July 13, 1953, provides a description of AERODYNAMIC:The CIA admitted in a 1970 formerly SECRET document that it had been in contact with the ZPUHVR since 1950.Thewas the Bandera faction of the OUN and its neo-Nazi sympathizerswho, in turn, established contact with Ukrainian Resistance Movement, particularly SB (intelligence service) agents of the OUN who were already operating inside Ukraine.of communications equipment and other supplies, presumably including arms and ammunition, to the 'secret' CIA army in Ukraine.Communications between the CIA agents in Ukraine and their Western handlers were conducted by two-way walkie-talkie (WT), shortwave via international postal channels, and clandestine airborne and overland couriers.An affiliated project under AERODYNAMIC was codenamedCIA documents show thatthan a real-life facsimile of a John Le Carré 'behind the Iron Curtain' spy novel. The CIA set up a propaganda company in Manhattan that catered to printing and publishing anti-Soviet ZPUHVR literature that would be smuggled into Ukraine.would not be swampy retreats near Odessa and cold deserted warehouses in Kiev but atThe CIA front company was, which later became known simply as Prolog. The CIA codename for Prolog wasThe group published the Ukrainian language Prolog magazine.for the ZP/UHVR's activities'. The 'legal entity' used by the CIA to fund Prolog remains classified information. However, the SECRET CIA document does state that the funds for Prolog were passed to the New York office "via Denver and Los Angeles and receipts are furnished Prolog showing fund origin to backstop questioning by New York fiscal authorities".the CIA document states that funding for it comes from an account separate from that of Prolog in New York from a cooperating bank, which also remains classified.The Munich office also supported the "Ukrainische Gesellschaft fur Auslandstudien".The CIA documents also indicate thatA 1967 CIA directive advised all ZPUHVR agents in the United States to either report their contacts with United Nations mission diplomats and UN employees from the USSR and the Ukrainian SSR to the FBI or their own CIA project case officer.Apparently not all that taken with the brevity of MI-6's famed agent 007, one CIA agent in Munich was codenamed AECASSOWARY/6 and the senior agent in New York was AECASSOWARY/2.AECASSOWARY agents took part in and ran other AERODYNAMIC teams thatThe Vienna infiltration operation, where contact with made with young Ukrainians, was codenamed LCOUTBOUND by the CIA.In 1968, the CIA ordered Prolog Research and Publishing Associates, Inc. terminated and replaced byostensibly serving contracts for unspecified users as private individuals and institutions".There is not much known about MHDOWEL other thanThe following is from a memo to file, dated January 31, 1969, fromwho allegedly infiltrated the Mafia and was given a new identity in CaliforniaIn 1959, owing to Canada's large Ukrainian population, Canada's intelligence service began a program similar to AERODYNAMICThese travelers were of primary interest to AERODYNAMIC.Later, AERODYNAMIC agents began approaching Ukrainian visitors to eastern European countries, particularly Soviet Ukrainian visitors to Czechoslovakia during the "Prague Spring" of 1968. The Ukrainian CIA agents had the same request to carry back subversive literature to Ukraine.which was assigned to theProlog saw its operations expanded from New York and Munich to London, Paris, and Tokyo.particularly the Helsinki Watch Group's operatives in Kiev and Moscow. Distribution of underground material expanded from journals and pamphlets to audio cassette tapes, self-inking stamps with anti-Soviet messages, stickers, and T-shirts.obviously from theQRDYNAMIC also paid journalist agents-of-influence for their articles.But at the outset of glasnost and perestroika in the mid-1980s, things began to look bleak for QRDYNAMIC. The high cost of rent in Manhattan had it looking for cheaper quarters in New Jersey.the baked goods-bearing "Maiden of Maidan", told the US Congress thatsince the collapse of the Soviet Union. With the recent disclosures from the CIA