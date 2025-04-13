© Real Time with Bill Maher

Bill Maher just spilled the beans about his private meeting with President Trump on his show, Real Time, describing Trump as "different" in person than he expected.On March 31, Maher met Trump at the White House, arranged by his friend Kid Rock.And it turned out to be a surprisingly warm, candid, and friendly one-on-one conversation.Maher was shocked when he presented Trump with a list of past insults Trump had hurled at him over the years.And in epic fashion, Trump signed it — all in good humor."So, okay, so meet up in person. Maybe it'll be different. Spoiler alert. It was. First good sign. Before I left for the Capitol, I had my staff collect and print out this list of almost 60 different insulting epithets that the President has said about me."Things like, stupid, dummy, low life, dummy, sleazebag, sick, sad, stone cold crazy. Really? A dumb guy, fired like a dog. His show is dead. 60. I brought this to the White House because I wanted him to sign it, which he did. Which he did with good humor."And I know, as I say, that millions of liberal sphincters just tightened. Oh, my God, Bill. Are you going to say something nice about him? What I'm going to do is report exactly what happened."You decide what you think about it. And if that's not enough pure Trump hate for you, I don't give a f***," Maher said.Biill Maher continued to explain that he was stunned to see Trump treat him warmly — and laugh like he's "never seen him laugh in public.""When I got there, that [Mean tweet] guy wasn't living there. Now, does Trump want respect? Of course, who doesn't? My friend said to me, 'What are you going to wear to the White House?' I said, 'I don't know, but I'm not going to dress like Zelensky, I'll tell you that.'"Just for starters, he laughs. I'd never seen him laugh in public, but he does, including at himself. And it's not fake, believe me, as a comedian of 40 years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it," Maher said.To summarize the meeting, Maher said his mind was blown. Trump was far more self-aware and personable than he ever imagined."Everything I've ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent," Maher said.He explained, "He's much more self-aware than he lets on in public. Look, I get it. It doesn't matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian. It matters who he is on the world stage. I'm just taking as a positive that this person exists, because everything I've ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent."At least on this night with this guy, Bob, Kid Rock told me the night before, he said, 'If you want to get a word in edgewise, you're going to have to cut him off. He'll just go on.' Not at all. I've had so many conversations with prominent people who are much less connected."People who don't look you in the eye, people who don't really listen because they just want to get to their next thing. People whose response to things you say just doesn't track. Like what? None of that with him. And he mostly steered the conversation to, 'What do you think about this?' I know your mind is blown. So is mine."Maher added that he felt far more comfortable speaking with Trump than he ever would have with Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton.He explained that contrast speaks volumes — and is "emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days.""I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him. And honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That's just how it went down. Make of it what you will. Me, I feel it's emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days," Maher said.During their conversation, Maher told Trump, "Well, Mr. President... I didn't like what you were doing regarding Obama's birth origins. I thought that was low."To his shock, Trump responded with grace and no anger, Maher revealed. "Just a little smile as if to say, 'Yeah, I get it.'"The moment Maher described as the "most surreal" came after the meeting, when he watched Trump on TV — because the man Maher met in person, he says, was nothing like the one he sees on screen."Why can't we get the guy I met to be the public guy?" Maher asked.He explained, "The most surreal part of the whole night was when I got home. I flew back right after the dinner, and I'm in bed watching 60 Minutes from the night before. And there's Trump in one of their stories, standing at a podium in a room that looked to me like one of the rooms and places we'd just been in."And he's ranting, 'Disgusting.' 'You're a terrible person.' And I'm like, who's that guy? What happened to Glinda the Good Witch? And why can't we get the guy I met to be the public guy?" Maher asked."And I'm not saying it's our responsibility to do that. It's not. I'm just reporting exactly what I saw over two and a half hours. I went into the mine, and that's what's down there."A crazy person doesn't live in the White House. A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there, which I know is f*cked up. It's just not as f*cked up as I thought it was," Maher said.Watch Maher's full comments on his meeting with Trump below: