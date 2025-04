© AP/Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images/ DOJ

, arguing that per the terms of a non-prosecution agreement the government made with her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, she should never have been prosecuted.crimes for which she was sentenced 20 years imprisonment. Epstein himself died in jail before he could face trial.Following Maxwell's conviction, she unsuccessfully appealed, having argued that a 2007 plea deal between Epstein and the federal government made in the Southern District of Florida protected her — even though she was not a party to the deal and her prosecution was taking place in the Southern District of New York.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled that it was "well established" law thatunless it affirmatively appears that the agreement contemplates a broader restriction," and that no such indication was present in Maxwell's case.Maxwell initially had until Feb. 23 to file an appeal with the nation's highest court, but a few weeks before the filing was due, the deadline was extended by Justice Sonia Sotomayor until April 10, after Maxwell said she had hired a new lawyer just one day earlier.In Maxwell's petition, her attorney called the caseover whether, in disputes like Maxwell's, "United States" refers to the federal government broadly, or prosecutors in a specific jurisdiction more narrowly. It goes on to argue that a promise made in a plea agreement by one set of federal prosecutors should be binding on prosecutors from a different jurisdiction."A defendant should be able to rely on a promise that the United States will not prosecute again, without being subject to a gotcha in some other jurisdiction that chooses to interpret that plain language promise in some other way," it said in the brief.Maxwell is a British former socialite who is the daughter of British media proprietor and fraudster Robert Maxwell.Throughout Maxwell's prosecution, information surfaced relating to connections between Maxwell, Epstein, and President Donald Trump, including testimony from one of Maxwell's victims that Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was just 14 years old.— which includes three justices appointed by Trump — will now have the chance to decide whether Maxwell's case is one in which they wish to become involved."This is an important issue and we are hopeful that the Supreme Court takes the case," said Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, in an email to Law&Crime Friday. "Ghislaine never should have been charged as the federal government gave her immunity. To say that it only applies in one jurisdiction and not another makes no sense as a matter of law or common sense."You can read the full filing here