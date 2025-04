© Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard established a new task force charged with restoring transparency and accountability in the intelligence community, Fox News Digital has learned.The group, dubbed the Director's Initiative Group (DIG), is starting by investigating weaponization within the intelligence community. So far, the Director's Initiative Group has reviewed documents for potential declassification, including information related to the origins of COVID-19 and the John F. Kennedy Jr., Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassination files; the original Trump-Russia investigation; anomalous health incidents; the Biden administration's domestic surveillance and censorship against Americans, and more.Officials told Fox News Digital that the Director's Initiative Group also is leading assessments of the structure of the intelligence community, its resources and its personnel to "approve efficiency and eliminate wasteful spending."Gabbard also has held employees who participated in sexually explicit NSA chatrooms accountable, and is pursuing action on those who have made unauthorized leaks of classified information within the intelligence community.Chat logs from the National Security Agency's (NSA) "Intelink" messaging platform, obtained by researchers from the conservative Manhattan Institute reportedly via sources within the NSA, revealed employees from various intelligence agencies discussing their experiences with gender-reassignment surgery , artificial genitalia, hormone therapy, polyamory and pronoun usage. Some of these agencies reportedly include the Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Naval Intelligence and the NSA.After the Intelink chat logs were released, an NSA spokesperson indicated to Fox News Digital that it was "actively investigating" potential abuses of the agency-operated messaging platform.Meanwhile, since becoming director of national intelligence, Gabbard revoked the security clearances of several people, including Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and other Trump political opponents.She also revoked the security clearances of "the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden 'disinformation' letter."