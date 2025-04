© Steven Hirsch

A disturbing new report reveals that violent political rhetoric online, including calls for the murder of public figures like President Trump and Elon Musk , is being increasingly normalized, particularly on the left.The report, from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), found that a growing number of people are willing to justify and even applaud killing in the name of politics and a warped sense of social justice. The chilling change appears to have accelerated in recent months.The NCRI study traces the cultural shift back to the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly by Luigi Mangione , in December 2024. What followed, researchers say, was a viral wave of memes that turned Mangione into a folk hero According to the study, these memes have sparked copycat behavior targeting other figures associated with wealth and conservative politics.A ballot measure in California, darkly named the Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act, is just one real-world outgrowth of this online movement.The NCRI conducted a nationally representative survey of more than 1,200 US adults, weighted to reflect national census demographics. Trump represents the perfect target for assassination culture. He's powerful, he's rich and he's provocative," Finkelstein told Fox News Digital. "That puts him on the highest shelf for those who glorify political violence." Tesla has become a stand-in for broader frustrations about capitalism , tech power and conservative politics. Burning down a dealership isn't just a protest, it's a performance, a signal of belonging to a radical in-group."Finkelstein said that while some level of violent sentiment exists on the right, "What we found was a statistically higher endorsement of political murder on the left, 41% more than among right-leaning participants."According to the NCRI's open-source analysis, BlueSky saw a spike in engagement on posts referencing Mangione, Trump and Musk, crossing over 200,000 posts and 2 million engagements in just months. Reddit currently hosts pro-Mangione communities with tens of thousands of members.Finkelstein does not believe censorship will end "assassination culture," but strong leadership just might."We are not an anti-free speech organization," said Finkelstein. "But we know what a threat is. And what's happening online on platforms like BlueSky represents a significant threat to American democratic values. If leaders on the left explicitly condemn these trends and reassert moral norms, they can dismantle this culture quickly," he said. "It's about reminding people there is a future worth striving for that doesn't involve glorifying political violence."The Network Contagion Research Institute describes itself as a "neutral and independent organization whose mission is to identify and forecast cyber-social threats and report on them in a timely fashion."