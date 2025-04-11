© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov

Anti-Russian policies have cost the bloc's economy over $1.4 trillion, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.The EU declared its intention to wean itself off Russian energy following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.According to data cited by Zakharova, the EU's push to abandon Russian energy has come at a steep cost, with GDP losses estimated at 3.8% by 2024 and the total economic toll reaching €1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion).Zakharova stated. Industrial production across the EU continues to decline, with a drop of 2.4% forecast for this year, the spokeswoman added.She argued that the EU's "destructive policies" have hit ordinary Europeans the hardest, citing expert estimates showing that between 2022 and 2024, EU citizens lost out on €1.6 trillion ($1.7 trillion) in income.Zakharova went on to say that despite the declining quality of life for ordinary citizens - who are being forced to "tighten their belts" - EU officials continue to ramp up their anti-Russian rhetoric.Commenting on the new US tariff hikes, the Russian diplomat said the EU is facing turmoil after US President Donald Trump imposed country-specific "reciprocal" tariffs, which included a 20% tax on goods from the bloc.Zakharova warned that although EU officials have pledged to defend the interests of their citizens and producers, experts paint a bleak picture, suggesting the bloc could face up to €750 billion in economic losses over the next four years.