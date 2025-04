"You had a level of cooperation, coordination between the government and these other entities, that the effect was that thousands were censored."

"It's a charge often made by Republicans and Trump allies. Last year, the Supreme Court rejected the claim that social media companies were pressured to take down posts about COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

"Because we do not reach the merits, we express no view as to whether the Fifth Circuit correctly articulated the standard for when the Government transforms private conduct into state action."

"For Republicans to call yet another Congressional hearing to investigate the so-called "censorship industrial complex" of Biden administration officials, nonprofit organizations, and Big Tech companies allegedly collaborating to censor conversative speech — a conspiracy theory so ludicrous that even the current Supreme Court, stacked with a supermajority of far-right conservative judges, dismissed it out of hand last year in Murthy v. Missouri — while ignoring the current wholesale assault on the First Amendment by the Trump administration is a betrayal of the American people."

"I mean, look at this, I mean, all three of those politicians are Putin apologists. I mean, Tulsi Gabbard loves Putin."

recently interviewed me on free speech. While the program ominously warned that "what you're about to hear is hate speech" in playing extreme voices on the right, it did interview me and former Columbia University president Lee Bollinger from the free speech community.but you do not have to take my word for it. The Supreme Court expressly stated that it was not doing so last year.I appreciate the opportunity afforded by NPR to present the views of many in the free speech community. In all fairness to Fadel, it is also important to acknowledge that NPR was quoting a widely repeated claim by law professors. However, it is important to set this record straight on the matter.During the program,That is a reference to the court's decision inlast year. The states of Missouri and Louisiana, led by Missouri's then-Attorney General (and now United States senator)The court ruled 6-3 that the states lacked standing to bring the case.However, in the opinion,In footnote 3, the Court states:The opinion was based on standing, not whether coordination occurred or whether such coordination violated the First Amendment, as found by the district court.Yet, anti-free speech figures and others have repeated this claim, including law professors. Most recently, I testified in the Senate on free speech where both law professor Mary Anne Franks and a senator repeated this claim. Professor Franks told the Committee Obviously, the hearing became quite heated between Professor Franks and the Committee, but two of us wanted to address the claim. (Fellow witness Benjamin Weingarten was able to note the countervailing language in the opinion as part of another question). It was a shame because we might have been able to fully refute this oft-repeated false claim. (The full testimony is available here) . I would have welcomed an opportunity to have a civil exchange with Professor Franks and the Democratic senators on why this is not what the Supreme Court said in Murthy.Instead, as shown on NPR, it continues to be repeated and replicated despite being demonstrably in conflict with the express words of the Court.The effort to portray evidence of collaboration between the government and social media companies as a "conspiracy theory" or "myth" is all too familiar.Indeed, some apologists for the censorship system have attacked journalists and free speech advocates as fellow travelers of Vladimir Putin. That is why it was rather ironic to hear NPR raise the question on the program of whether Trump is "the biggest threat to [free speech] since the McCarthy era in the 1940s and '50s, when fear mongering around Soviet and Communist influence led to the political persecution of academics and leftists?"that it is the left who have been using McCarthy-like tactics against free speech advocates , including calling them traitors or questioning their loyalty . There was nary a mention of such attacks from the left Ironically, in a prior hearing, I warned that this waswhere the FBI played a role in the establishment of blacklists for socialists, communists, and others. I encouraged Congress not to repeat its failures from the 1950s by turning a blind eye to such abuse.If anything, my warning of McCarthy-like attacks and measures seemed to be taken more as a suggestion than an admonition by Democratic figures. Soon after the end of the hearing,She exclaimed:It is obvious thatThey also do not want to address the(including in my testimony) stating that the government pressured them to censor critics and target individuals.What is missing is a sense of obligation to acknowledge the countervailing evidence. Unfortunately, we have come a long way from when Democratic icon Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan declared,