"During wartime, knowing the whole truth is not necessary. Otherwise, people may develop opinions. Some minds are not prepared to grasp the harsh reality. Let's not put them to the test. Everything should be dosed."

Many Ukrainians cannot handle the "harsh reality" of the conflict with Russia and should be kept in the dark about the details, General Budanov, Kiev's military intelligence chief, has said.Three-star general Kirill Budanov expressed his views on information censorship during wartime in a conversation with journalist Anna Maksimchuk on Saturday, suggesting that much of the truth of the conflict should only become public knowledge to Ukrainians in the future.Since 2020, Budanov has led thefollowing the 2014 armed coup in Kiev to serve as a tool against Russia.Prior to the escalation of hostilities with Russia in 2022, Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky cracked down on critical media, claiming to do so in order to fight against local oligarchs under Moscow's influence.Additionally, under martial law, Zelensky banned several opposition parties, claiming they posed a national security threat.Earlier this year, turmoil swept through Ukraine's media landscape following US President Donald Trump's decision to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID), an organization used by Washington to promote its political agenda through foreign grants.