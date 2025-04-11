"Different countries are trying to derail this dialogue, derail the restoration of the Russian-American relations. The negotiations have been accompanied by a lot of rumors, incorrect quotes, and incorrect interpretations.



"A lot of people are interested in preventing the development of our relations. We are seeing a coordinated campaign in the media, attempts by various politicians to undermine the relations between Russia and the US, and attempts to distort the statements made by Russia. It happens on a daily basis. The best way to overcome disinformation is direct dialogue."

Certain countries and politicians don't want to see positive ties between Moscow and Washington. Certain countries want to throw a wrench into the normalization of Russian-American relations,He made his comment followingDmitriev reportedly met with Trump'swho has been one of the key US negotiators on Ukraine.According to NBC News, the Russian diplomat also met withan American/Cherokee businessman and politician who has served as the junior United States senator from Oklahoma since 2023.According to Dmitriev, the sides mostly discussed steps to graduallyThe agenda included abetween the countries, he said.Some EU and Ukrainian politicians have attempted to dissuade Trump from restarting negotiations with Moscow. The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, claimed last month that "Russia cannot really be trusted."Trump has blamed Zelensky for the conflict, while his Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, argued that the EU should be sidelined during negotiations.