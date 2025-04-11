"Ah, the delicious smell of peak fear on Sunday/Monday...and max NOISE on X."

— Raoul Pal

© Unknown

Fugazy means fake, unreal, dishonest, misaligned to what societies need to thrive. Fugazy means mis-using the time-value of things that purport to be wealth to multiply fake wealth in the hands of a few at the expense of the many.— yikes! — based on making things of value, and perhaps more importantly, of people at all social levels having meaningful roles in the making and moving of things. The Trump tariffs are the first big step in a process that is already generating a whole lot of friction, heat, and ferment. The aim of the tariffs is straightforward:The response so far is heartening. Many other countries suddenly seek new trade arrangements with the USA, correctly sensing that Mr. Trump means bidness. (This ain't no Mud Club. . . this ain't no foolin' around. . . .) It's even possible that these readjustments will happen so swiftly that the tariff differentials will be a wash before summer, and everybody will be, at least, on a firm footing, knowing what the clear new rules say.Another angle on this process isIt means exactly what it sounds like: where you used to get stuff from other lands,It should be obvious that this can't be accomplished overnight. But the question is: okay, when are you going to start? Part of the answer is: we can't afford to put it off any longer. There's an awful lot of stuff, from machine tools to pharmaceuticals to military equipment that we had better start making again — or else slide into collapse, perhaps even slavery to other powers.— as opposed to Fugazy capital —That will take money away from hedge funds and other rackets that exist to play games with evermore abstract layers of things that only pretend to represent money. As that occurs, a lot of pretend money will vanish. Don't be too shocked by this.That's why the price of gold keeps marching up.I sense that Mr. Trump and his colleagues knew full-well that the tariff play would rattle the markets badly, thatWhat else would you expect in a system that has dedicated itself for decades to mis-pricing the value of just about everything? The snap-back is sure to be harsh.in its quest to keep all of its old rackets running. Their foot-soldiers in the USA have been defunded effectively by Mr. Musk's DOGE, starting with the immense network of rackets that were run around the USAID program. The Woke NGOs are no more and the fat paychecks are no longer going out to the nose-ring-for-lunch-bunch who came to infest the DC Beltway — and their satellite offices in Democratic Party controlled cities. Hence, the feeble turn-outs in last weekend's street actions.That's why there are so many old folks waving those Soros-made placards in the astroturfed crowds of the "Hands-off" protests. After an eighty-year run of the most mind-blowing comfort and convenience enjoyed by any generation in world history, America's Boomers stare into the abyss of their fading Fugazy fortunes as their stock portfolios tank. Kind of too bad. Maybe you shouldn't have gone along for the ride. Maybe you should have cared for your country a bit more.Neil Young's estimated net worth is about $200-million. He could lose ninety percent of that and still live a life of luxury. In 2022,Neil, and now a lot of people are dead and dying because of those vaccines. He has many compadres in showbiz who took the same position against reality.The time is not far-off when they will be revealed as— Public vaxx champions such asthe list is long and discouraging.as the Left's leaky lifeboat goes down, gurgle, gurgle. In the process, they've destroyed Hollywood, rock and roll, and comedy. The country will recover from that, too. You'll have plenty of opportunity to laugh at them in the years to come as the obituaries roll in.Meanwhile, brace and rejoice!You'll come out the other end, stronger, wiser, steadier, perhaps even happier. And, mark ye, the silence emanating from the DOJ and the FBI these budding spring days.