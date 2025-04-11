women pool championship great britain billiards
Two transgender men, Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, reached the finals of the UK Ultimate Pool Women’s Pro Series.
This is about as clownshow as you can get.

When a woman's champion is crowned by Ultimate Pool for Sunday's Pro Series event, the "winner" will be a transgender — yes, a biological male. And the reason is due to Lucy Smith and Harriet Haynes, both trans athletes, being in the final.

In the 2024 campaign, Haynes ended things as the No. 1-ranked female Ultimate Pool Pro Series player, and it looks like that Haynes is now headed towards winning the championship again in 2025. Haynes also won the title in 2022, while being the runner-up the next year in 2023.

Per the official website of Ultimate Pool, the champion gets 1,800 pounds, which is around $2,320. The second-place competitor receives 900 pounds, or around $1,160. The remainder of the top placements get 2,700 pounds, and that's combined with 16 players total being paid. So in this case, the biological males will get the same amount of money as all of the 14 women they placed above.

In other words, this is an absolute travesty.