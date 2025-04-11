OF THE
TIMES
"It's not from close. They opened fire from afar," he said. "There's no mistreatment of the people there."At what point in the distance table does mistreatment start and become murder, is there any difference they’re all dead!
the soldiers covered them with sand to stop animals from getting at them, the official said.Who said they weren’t human, they were concerned other animals would also get to them, that’s what I call a commendable trait typically found mostly in the IDF.
"By their fruits you shall know them."Yes, even the tomatoes will tell you, this civilization is absolute garbage. I know that's not exactly what you mean, but it is so true that you can actually measure it in an absurdly literal context.
... is fake and toxic.Nowadays it is usually the opposite of what the name insinuates.
Looking at how they behave gives a heck of a good idea about what kind of god that is.How they behave reflects on them and/or their willingness to go-along-to-get-along. We inhabitants of Earth have important lessons to learn about two things: 1) There are always consequences that can't be escaped, and 2) It's important to learn to take authority into ourselves. Hundreds of millions all over the world went along with the EVIL that is Big Pharma. We all shared the same lessons at the same time for the first time in human history. Momentous! These are human lessons, shared by all of us at this level of manifestation. Some learn faster than others, but that has NOTHING to do with whatever dogma people happen to sign onto or inherit from their culture.There are evil spiritual forces active, and they care nothing about what you call your god, where you happen to live, or what you wear when you worship. And you demonstrate ignorance when you assign importance to such trivialities.
You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father.Yes. And the forces that this describes are active all over the Earth at all times in history. At times, they're active in all of us because we don't recognize them yet. Call those forces this name. Call them that name. The names change throughout history and in different cultures. The Inquisition was spawned by those forces. The witch hunts as well. Focus the human pea brain on one dogma or person or another to justify hatred of the "other," and you just make yourself a tool of those same forces.
What is murder to you? Or the person committing said murder?Murder is what happens when people think they're going to solve a problem by killing a person (individual level), or destroying a country (military level). Is military action murder? Yes, it is. But culturally, we have justifications for that wanton manifestation of destruction, just like the Aztecs had justification for their sacrificial manifestation. Ever heard the saying that the first casualty of war is truth? Good saying! All such activity, whether at the individual or national level, depends on lying to oneself and each other, and it feeds demons. None of it solves any problem whatsoever. So have your parades. Pin medals on your murderers. Wave your flags. Write history books that tell yourselves how necessary your murders were and how heroically you were fighting evil people whose murders weren't justified. Just know that these stories and ceremonies are nothing but cultural artifacts destined to fade into history, while the demon lives on.
i guess no one should ever expect you to sacrifice for the sake of others.That's not my conclusion. It's not about a false dichotomy between authority figures legislating expectations or citizen selfishness. People are naturally social if they aren't educated into selfishness by the idea that life is about competition for money and power. It starts with grades in school. What do grades have to do with learning? We all learn through our mistakes. Mistakes are important learning opportunities, but schools make them a reason for authoritarian punishments. Why? Because the real lesson is about being subservient to authority, and being willing to export your own authority to others. Unsurprisingly, the anxiety and self-hatred of people who have had no respect shown to them self-medicate with drugs. We don't repair the problem, we legislate morality, and punish people who don't kowtow to authoritarian demands. Craziness upon craziness.
The people who committed this crime feel justified in lazily condemning everyone of a certain political, racial, religious or other affiliation as evil or worthless. Before people jump on board here with comments about "jews", please note that you are DOING THE SAME THING AS YOUR ENEMY. You are showing yourself equally incapable of realizing that all human beings deserve respect as individuals with their own set of capabilities and deficits, and the opportunity to demonstrate their character by what they do. We do not know whether participation in this atrocity might haunt someone, and maybe even prompt them to compensatory acts of kindness or self-sacrifice. WE DON'T KNOW.