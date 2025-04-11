© Unknown

Populist party leaders all over Western Civ getting undone by the law courts —election cancelled;de-railed by President Lula's stooge judges (with CIA help);of Slovakia shot-up with five bullets in May last year (survived miraculously); theby the Scholz-Merz ruling junta; then, this week,on Mickey Mouse charges in the Paris court. And, of course, since 2015,due to sheer pluck and testosterone (the official hated hormone of the Left).which means regime change by underhanded means, election interference being the favorite device. The poster child, of course, was the US CIA / DOD State Department regime change operation in Ukraine, 2014, that ousted Russian-leaning elected President Viktor Yanukovych, eventually leading to the installation of coke-head Volodymyr Zelensky, and ultimately to the Ukraine War that has killed over a million people.astroturf (i.e., fake) street revolution (e.g., Maidan in Kiev 2014) is out;By Globalist, let's just say the broad alliance of the EU, the European Central Bank & friends, the WEF-and-cronies in the global corporatocracy, the US Democratic Party, billionaires such as George Soros and Reid Hoffman, and sundry residual mass-formation world-savors of the crypto-communist-green-bullshit persuasion.with the DC and other regional federal court judges lately arrogating the Article II executive powers of the president.the Democratic Party wants toMr. Trump has been very careful to stay as much within-the-guardrails of the law as possible throughout this long campaign to destroy him and his MAGA movement to purge corruption from the government.A whole lot of troubling info about CJ Roberts has blown up in recent days, much of it not exactly new, but buried and ignored by the likes of The New York Times, and its kindred blob mouthpieces. You've read in this blog recently howwhen she was U.S. Assistant Attorney-General for National Security — and who then went on as counsel for Jerrold Nadler's House Committee Trump Impeachment No. 1, and the J-6 House Committee, both actions of stupendous bad faith.Turns out that CJ Roberts has been "besties" withand for quite a long time, as far back as 2005.behind the janky cases staged last year against Mr. Trump by New York AG Letitia James, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, and Fulton County (GA) DA Fani Willis. You can bet that Eisen was at least an unofficial strategic advisor in the Special Counsel Jack Smith prosecutions, too, along with Mary McCord and Andrew Weissmann of Mueller Commission infamy —Eisen is coordinating most of the current lawsuit action against Mr. Trump in the federal courts.Several alt-news outlets are reporting that CJ Roberts made two trips to visit Norm Eisen in Prague between 2011 and 2014 when Eisen was Barack Obama's ambassador to the Czech Republic. The longest visit, a week, entailed a global conference on "American and European rule-of-law issues." Hmmmm. . . what could that possibly mean? Revolver News, Mike Benz on "X", and a character styled as "The Researcher" on "X" have all reported on the Roberts-Eisen close friendship.at an elite, invite-only club for legal poohbahs called thewhich is indirectly associated with an international Inns of Court network centered in London. ("Rule-of-law," anyone?) Other members of the EBW Inn of Court in DC. include Judges James ("Jeb") Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta, all of the DC District — all involved in current lawfare suits — and SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Do you suppose they have discussed any of these matters at their meet-ups, especially after the pass-around of legal beverages? Perhaps even strategized about them?Doesn't that make you a little queasy about CJ Roberts's role presiding over cases coming any day before SCOTUS that have been designed and propelled by his good pal, Norm Eisen? Should CJ Roberts consider recusing himself from any of these pending cases on the SCOTUS docket?Oh, yes, one other interesting sidelight:bound for Little St. James Island in the US Virgin Islands, Epstein's supposed party shack for the celebrity elite. The allegation that the "John Roberts" listed in the flight log is the same as the Chief Justice is officially unsubstantiated. But here it is FWIW:Of course, no flight log would be required for a jaunt to Epstein's New York City townhouse, in case CJ Roberts ever ventured up there from our nation's capital, an easy car trip. It is established fact that Epstein was busy recording the various doings in the many bedrooms of these establishments, arguably not merely for his private entertainment. Is CJ Roberts perhaps under blackmail for any such activity recorded? Lord only knows, just now.since weeks ago they assigned a thousand agents in the New York City FBI office to sort out the thousands of pages and other articles of evidence that the office had been suppressing for years until US AG Pam Bondi fired the top agent there, James Dennehy, for withholding it so long. It's been awfully quiet over at the FBI and DOJ home office in DC since then. Of course, if any referrals are being considered, or any grand jury bound cases being prepared, you wouldn't want that to leak out, would you?