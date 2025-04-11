© hxdyl/Getty Images

"The US action does not abide by international trade rules, severely undermines China's legitimate and lawful rights and interests, and is typical unilateral bullying."

The move follows President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" duties on all Chinese goods.the country's Finance Ministry announced on Friday. The decision follows US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 34% levy on Chinese goods in the latest escalation of a tariff war.Beijing's announcement comes after the Ministry of Commerce condemned the US tariffs, denouncing them as "unilateral bullying."Trump on Wednesday rolled out a broad new slate of tariffs ranging from 10% to 49% on imports from all countries, based on what the US president called the principle of reciprocity.(WTO) in response to the tariffs.Alongside the WTO action, China's Commerce Ministry introduced new restrictions aimed at American companies.Additionally,designed to monitor the transfer of dual-use goods.Prior to the latest round of Washington's duties, theAccording to Bloomberg calculations, China's average tariff on US products stood at 17.8%, compared to the 32.8% levied by the US on Chinese goods.In a statement announcing the reciprocal 34% tariffs, the Finance Ministry said:Beijing has condemned the measures, warning that they damage the balance established through years of multilateral trade negotiations.