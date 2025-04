Across all primary schools and state schools, the number of pupils suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behaviour increased from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23.

A toddler has been kicked out of nursery after being accused of transphobia, new figures reveal.The offences took place in the 2022-23 academic year at a state school, according to The Telegraph.This included ten pupils from Year 1 and three from Year 2, where the maximum age was seven, and one child was of nursery age.The largest number of suspensions for this reason in 2022-23 was in Essex, with 16, followed by Birmingham, 15, Bradford, 11 and Norfolk, eight.Figures began in the 2020-21 academic year.The Department for Education said: 'All pupils and staff should feel safe and protected at school and should never face violence or abuse.'The Education Secretary has been clear that she expects school leaders to enforce good behaviour and we are committed to a comprehensive programme of behaviour support for schools.'Our Plan for Change sets out our relentless focus on making sure every child gets the best life chances.'In 2022, a Church of England school in the Isle of Wight warned a six-year-old boy's parents that he might be deemed 'transphobic' if he were to question another pupil wearing a dress They claimed the letter also added that refusing to use a transgender pupil's adopted name or gender appropriate pronouns would be considered 'transphobic behaviour'.Last week, Sussex was charged £585,000 for its failure to uphold free speech - the largest fine ever given to a university