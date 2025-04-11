© Dallas County Jail.

Rabbi arrested

Dallas rabbi has been arrested on charges of indecency with a child, according to a release from the Akiba Yavneh Academy.Rabbi Yizhak Meir Sabo, 43, was charged with indecency with a child with contact, jail records show. Sabo was booked into the Dallas County Jail and given a $100,000 bond.The school said the arrest stems from misconduct allegations that the school learned about Thursday, March 27.Sabo was arrested on April 1.According to an affidavit, Sabo is accused of frequently pulling down the pants of a male student and touching his genitals while the student was attending ninth-12th grade.Sabo is also accused of looking at the student while he was naked in the shower and giving the student "massages," the affidavit states.The school placed Sabo on administrative leave Thursday, when the school said it was made aware of misconduct allegations. He was banned from coming to the school, attending school events or contacting students, parents and staff.School officials said other families have come forward with concerns about Sabo and called the allegations "shocking and serious."According to school officials, police said their current investigation does not involve students or staff from the early childhood program or lower school."Our primary focus right now is to ensure the safety and well-being of all of the students, families and staff that are part of the AYA community, with special care for the brave students and families who have come forward," Chief Academic Officer Raymie Venable said.The school said it is conducting its own investigation.Sabo's current employment status is unknown.School officials are asking for any other families that have been affected to come forward either to the police or the school.Information on Sabo's arrest and charges comes from the Dallas County Jail. Information on the suspension and investigation of Sabo comes from the Akiba Yavneh Academy.