In the highlands of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the snow cover in some places reaches 13 centimeters.This was reported by the State Emergency Service with reference to the data of the Ukrhydrometeorological center.According to forecasters, the snow cover in the Carpathians ranges from 2 to 13 centimeters. At the same time, on the highlands, on the night of October 2, temperatures from -2 to 3°С are forecast, and during the day - from 8 to 13°С.The State Emergency Service urged Ukrainians to refrain from hiking until the weather conditions improve, despite the fact that rescuers are constantly patrolling the mountains.