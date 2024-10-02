Tyler DurdenZeroHedge
Mon, 30 Sep 2024 18:56 UTC
© Mike Blake / Reuters
Verizon outage reports are surging on Downdetector
, with issues being reported nationwide. Additionally, X users complain that their smartphones using the mobile carrier are stuck on 'SOS' mode.
Verizon is experiencing a massive outage, according to subscribers across the United States. Several of us here at 9to5Mac are also affected by the outage and are unable to an access any sort of cellular connectivity. This includes cellular data, phone calls, and text messages. -9to5Mac
Data from Downdetector shows that the first Verizon cell outage report emerged around 0945 ET. By 1115 ET, nearly 100,000 reports of outages across various large metro areas in the US had been received.
© Downdetector.com
The heat map shows where user-submitted outages occurred, with clusters across major cities in the Northeast and Mid-Alantic and other areas in the Southeast (maybe storm-related) and Midwest.
© Downetector.comOutage map September 30, 2024
Several other mobile phone carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular, have had a surge in users on Downdetector report network problems this morning.
Here's what X users are saying:
do any of y'all have verizon and y'all don't have service? my phone has been on "SOS" for a half hour pic.twitter.com/PQBhxl01s6
n.b.: the above post has been deleted
— DK (@7daijak) September 30, 2024
*Developing...
Comment:
Verizon seems to have sorted out most of its problems for the moment. As of Oct 1, 2024:
© Downdetector.com
Verizon has yet to comment on the cause of the outage.
Full text:
The latest information indicates that Verizon has confirmed its network is fully restored following a significant outage that affected many of its customers across the U.S. The service disruption, which began on the morning of September 30, 2024, led to widespread issues with making or receiving calls, texting, and internet connectivity, with some users experiencing their phones in SOS mode.
- **Restoration of Service:** Verizon announced that service had returned to normal levels by the evening of September 30, 2024. Customers still experiencing issues were advised to restart their devices to reconnect to the network.
- **Customer Impact:** At its peak, the outage impacted over 100,000 users, with significant reports coming from various parts of the country, including Chicago, Columbus, and other major cities.
- **Cause of the Outage:** Despite the restoration, the exact cause of the outage has not been clearly communicated by Verizon. There has been speculation and unconfirmed reports on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), suggesting everything from technical failures to potential cyberattacks, but no definitive cause has been officially confirmed.
- **Public and Official Response:** The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) acknowledged the outage and mentioned they were working to determine the cause and extent of these service disruptions. Meanwhile, customer frustration was evident due to the lack of communication during the outage duration.
- **Apology from Verizon:** The company issued an apology for the inconvenience caused, emphasizing the reliance customers have on their services.
Remember, while the service has been restored, the underlying reasons for the outage remain undisclosed, leading to various speculations among users and tech analysts.
They should have a contest to see who can be the first to identify the actual problem. Sure have been a lot of systems down lately. Banks here in Canada seem to be taking turns by the week. Scotiabank a few weeks ago, Royal Bank last week, TD sometime as well. Hmmm...