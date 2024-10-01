© Washington Post
On June 25, 2009, John Kerry said the Arctic would be ice-free by 2014.
"You have sea ice which is melting at a rate that the Arctic Ocean now increasingly is exposed. In five years, scientists predict we will have the first ice-free Arctic summer"
His forecast didn't do very well.
So in 2014 he announced that "the science"
was absolutely certain.
"And let there be no doubt in anybody's mind that the science is absolutely certain"
Now Kerry says the First Amendment is an impediment to government controlling the flow of information.
John Kerry Feb 17, 2014
