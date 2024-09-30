OF THE
TIMES
"An extraordinary and very perilous state of affairs had been created in the [US] South by the sudden and absolute emancipation of the negroes. Here was a vast laboring, landless, homeless class, once slaves, now free; unpractised in liberty, unschooled in self-control; never sobered by the discipline of self-support never established in any habit of prudence; excited by a freedom they did not understand, excited by false hopes; bewildered and without leaders, and yet insolent and aggressive; sick of work, covetous of pleasure - a host of dusky children untimely put out of school."
Upcoming false flag target?
"Elon Musk has argued that the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States, " something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as...
In Poland we have a saying: "A wolf has carried a few times, and a wolf has been carried away" (in amateur translation:-)) Is this saying true?...
Hey did this hurricaine come anywhere near you ?
Martin+ MATTHEW 7-5 You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s...
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Some icons on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, mugenb16, Map Icons Collection, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, wbeiruti, WebIconset
Powered by PikaJS 🐁 and In·Site
Original content © 2002-2024 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Reader Comments