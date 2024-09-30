© Courtney Bonneau/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Thousands of families have been forced to sleep out in the open as shelters quickly overcrowded due to the ferocity of Israel's attacks
As many as one million people in Lebanon could be displaced by dozens of Israeli airstrikes
that have hit the country's capital over the past few days, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati
told reporters on 29 September.
"The number of displaced people... could reach a million. Let's not forget the large influx from the south and the Bekaa," Mikati said following an emergency cabinet meeting, calling the situation "the largest displacement movement that may have happened" in the country.
Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin
echoed Mikati's words, announcing that about 250,000 people have taken refuge in government-run and informal shelters
. However, he stressed that the total number is about "four times as many directly affected and/or displaced outside the shelters."
Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have been forced to seek shelter
away from their homes in southern cities and the Beirut suburbs over recent days. Many families have been forced to sleep out in the open
in public spaces, as shelters quickly became overcrowded.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Lebanon this week said in a statement that "Humanitarian needs have reached unprecedented levels that have exhausted current efforts and resources."
Since Monday, some 22,331 displaced Syrians living in Lebanon have crossed back into Syria, along with 22,117 Lebanese, according to Lebanese authorities.
The forced displacement of citizens across the country follows intense attacks by the Israeli army in the south and east of the country, as well as dozens of airstrikes in the capital Beirut. According to officials, between 8 pm Friday and midnight Saturday, Beirut's southern suburbs were subjected to 82 Israeli airstrikes.
The most brutal of these hit on Friday evening, when seven residential buildings were razed to the ground by 82 US-made bombs dropped in the Beirut suburb of Dahiye. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the blitz,
along with one of the movement's senior commanders, Ali Karaki, and Abbas Nilforoushan, deputy for operations of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).On Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry announced that at least 1,640 people have been killed and 8,408 injured in Israeli attacks since 8 October.
The latest humanitarian crisis to rock Lebanon comes as the country continues to grapple with an unprecedented economic collapse that plunged over 80 percent of the population below the poverty line and an energy crisis that sees the state provide as little as two hours of electricity to the population per day.
What about some corpses been in their assassination graves longer such as MLK, JFK, Malcom X, RFK, and oh so many others.
Makes me think about how the Aztecs would perform human sacrifice in religious celebration of death.
I'm thinking some corpse fresh got Justified Retribution emanating from their remains - but alive in the ideas they espoused when still breathing.
What U think?
~
I wonder especially about all the innocent lives killed as well in the assassination efforts - I think those spirits add force to the wind coming from the east. Cause think about it - innocence killed for what?
Think about it - walk in the woods - realize these spirits are fierce.
If you doubt it or cast shade upon it - woe be upon thee.
Justified Retribution is in the wind.