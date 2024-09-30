Israel's decision to assassinate Nasrallah, using some of the enormous bunker-busting bombs the United States has been arming it with, is beyond foolhardy. It is outright deranged. Israel has removed - and knows it has removed - a moderating influence on Hezbollah.
Israel's action will achieve nothing apart from teaching his successor, and leaders of other groups and countries labelled as terrorist by western governments, several lessons:
- That Israel, and the West standing squarely behind it, do not play by any known rules of engagement, and that their opponents must do likewise. The current restraint from Hezbollah that has been so baffling western pundits will become a thing of the past.
- That Israel is not interested in compromise, only escalation, and that this is a fight to death - not just against Israel but against the West that sponsors Israel.
- That Israel's ideological extremism - its Jewish supremacism, and its endless craving for Lebensraum - must be met with even greater Shia-inspired extremism.
Now, the West, via Israel, is fomenting for the Shia resistance its own ISIS moment. The moderates in what the West dubs "terrorist organisations" have once again lost the argument. Why? Because the US imperial project known as "the West" has once again demonstrated it will not compromise. It demands full-spectrum, global dominance - nothing less.
Israel may make very short tactical gains in killing Nasrallah. But we will all soon feel the whirlwind.
When that whirlwind comes, the job of our politicians and media will be to ensure we make no connection between this moment of savagery and insanity from us and the blowback.
The role of western establishments will be to cry victim, to insist "They hate us for our freedoms", for our civilisational superiority, because "they" are simply barbarians.
But what comes next, as with what came before, will be entirely predictable. Violence doesn't beget calm, it begets more violence. Israel knows that. Our leaders know that. But they opened the gates of hell anyway.
Reader Comments
[Link]
Israel stole its current land from the Palestinians and is now working on exterminating its neighbors to expand its conquest.. It commits war crimes daily, including terrorist ones, but is seldom even accused, less held to account. It is not surprising that those attacked and without an Air Force or an Army beyond irregular infantry use guerilla tactics in an effort to defend themselves from a state of the art military.
In all of WWII Nazi Germany was confirmed to have deliberately killed only one journalist, who was supposedly working with OSS at the time. Israel is accused of killing over 100 journalists, many of whom appear to have been directly targeted.
well what is good for the goose is good for the gander....
so ain't no spider gonna weave a web of deception this time -
who was the offender in this instance - if you can't answer that, then a web I send upon thee....spider!
~
tis evident who the offender is - only question left is whether there is free will - but I take solace knowing deceivers always get revealed and liberty refuses webs of deception - so really - who was the offender?
Study what the man assassinated said - read his words - and stop being a spider puppet you dipshit dimwit confabulated spider getting wrapped in the web of your own making cluelessly.
It is dipshits like you give the human race a bad reputation.
Pointless to waste more words upon U
You are evidence of said.
No more words wasted on you hateful spider from North Florida.
True !!
If Isreal commits armour and infantry they will get ground to dust. Hezbollah wants Isreal to undertake such a folly. The pain will never end for Isreal and that will threaten the continuity of this state's existance.
Now would be the time to rumpus China. Get Taiwan to fire over some of those missiles otherwise heading for Russia. That'd do it. The Canadian public boot Trudeau into the 19th century. BRICS boot the dollar. Indianapolis disappears into a sink hole.
Stuff like that is upcoming.
Best of the Web: Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's Speech on War in Palestine - Full TranscriptFull transcript of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, November 3, 2023 Today will honour the memory of the fallen martyrs: the martyrs of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah;...
Too many losses
*
Hey it's Palestinian but... it's not really Palestinian
We do it for Palestinians but, first, they don't need to know we are about to make 70% of their kids and women dead. But of course we primarily do this for the kids and the women!
That's not that much the BRICS mindset any way
*
And in case of doubt, here is a footage, of course provided by the IDF , and showing those alleged paragliders entering the Israeli territory:
youtu.be/l9X1wF0c0UQ?t=43
What is it you see? Right, they don't need paragliders there, there is no fence
If so, then tis a shame nobody had the will to stop the bully on a rampage of death and destruction.
If so, wake me up when this bad dream is over.
~
After that if there is a butterfly in the wind - then maybe I should kill it?
~
I don't think so - rather - I think the time for Justified Retribution has been laid in front of the feet of the world - and so now tis simple - tis do or die time I reckon.
I pray for peace but I like killing bullies. Join this effort if you know what Justified Retribution means - and truly bullies are easy to kill.
All you got to do is grab them by the neck while they are in the corner of their own making and then suffocate the life out of them and then for good measure destroy what they hold most dear.
Nobody wants to be dominated and those that think they do - are false gods imaginary.
So - the moment of choice has arrived - it is not "kill or be killed" but rather it is the choice of free will.
May the best ideas prevail and sad this moment has arrived - but tis inevitable when bullies run amok.
What does it show? The Mossad has intelligence information of the leadership of Hamas and Hezbolah. This does not eliminate either of them. It pushes them to a decentralized command structure that can act independently.
But WTF do I know?
"The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of
the differences caused by the "agentur" of the "Illuminati" between
the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must
be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World)
and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each
other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue
will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral,
spiritual and economical exhaustion…We shall unleash the Nihilists
and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm
which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of
absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil.
Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against
the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those
destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with
Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without
compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing
where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the
universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally
out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general
reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of
Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the
same time."
Those of us with eyes can see, and we are the ones who are demonised as racists and conspiracy theorists.
why the hell does this add a line?
9/11 was Israhell not the scapeGOATed Fraudi Arabia
BRIT ;
In Hebrew, the word brit means covenant or promise. It indicates a two-way relationship such as that between Is Hebitew rohpeople. In this time of Covid and increased risk, we want to be in covenant (brit) with you around our individual and communal health and safety.
ISH ;
means 'man' or 'person'. Same word: Ish is masculine gender and ishah is feminine gender - so 'person' is means man probably a better translation than 'man', specifically, although 'man' is the usual translation. A male person.
Re-read it & AI intervened & completely garbled the actual meaning & rebus puzzle clue.
BRIT ;
In Hebrew, the word brit means covenant or promise. It indicates a two-way relationship such as that between God & the Jewish people.
In this time of Covid and increased risk, we want to be in covenant (brit) with you around our individual and communal health and safety.
The other part “ISH” is correct.
Assassination is not a long-term survival mindset.
It leads to more death.
Ergo - it is the action of fools who have lost initiative....
whose ideas are proven wrong by virtue of their
obvious intent to kill anybody don't concur
~
That is the definition of a bully about to be decapitated.
Cause - you reap what you sow.
That is proven.
Karma
~
Put it to the test.
time tells all