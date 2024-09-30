Deputies are investigating after a 91-year-old woman was attacked by two of her own German Shepherds on Wednesday near Chehalis. The woman died on the way to the hospital.According to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of River Road on a call about a dog bite. When they arrived, they found the woman had been attacked by her two dogs, resulting in major trauma to both of her lower arms.The woman was transported to Adna High School to meet Life Flight to be taken to the hospital. She died on the flight there.The two dogs were voluntarily turned over by their co-owner and they were euthanized.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9286.