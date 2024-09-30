A man is dead after being attacked by a dog in Dunklin County, Missouri.According to the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, September 25 at around 3:41 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 203 W. Mulberry Street in Cardwell in response to an animal-related call.Deputies received information that a 72-year-old male had fallen to the ground and could not get up. A dog had attacked him and he appeared to be unresponsive.While deputies were en route, Dunklin County Communications updated the deputies with information that first responders were on the scene but were unable to get access to the victim due to the presence of multiple aggressive dogs.It was also reported that the victim appeared to be deceased. Upon officer arrival, they saw a reddish-brown mixed-breed dog on top of the victim, and the dog's snout was covered in blood.The deputies began to approach the victim and while doing so, the dog started to growl. As deputies drew closer, the dog suddenly charged them. In response to an immediate threat, the officer fired his weapon, striking and killing the dog.After the dog was deceased, the victim was attended to. He has sustained multiple injuries consistent with a dog attack, including severe lacerations to his arms, face, and throat along with a significant amount of blood loss.Medic One personnel were on the scene and after the scene was secured, they confirmed the victim was deceased.According to the victim's wife, she tried to assist him in getting up but was unable to do so by herself. Within seconds, one of their dogs came over to her husband and began attacking him while he was on the ground.