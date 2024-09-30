© AP

A Thai woman somehow survived a terrifying encounter with a huge python after the 16-foot snake wrapped itself around her waist as she was doing dishes — and then squeezed her tightly for two hours.Arom Arunroj, 64, was cleaning up in her kitchen just outside Bangkok on Tuesday night when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a massive python taking hold of her, Thailand's Thairath newspaper reported."I was about to scoop some water and when I sat down it bit me immediately," Arunroj told the outlet. "When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me.""I grabbed it by the head, but it wouldn't release me," she continued. "It only tightened."The snake continued to coil around Arunroj's waist until she could no longer stand, forcing her to prop herself up against the kitchen door as she screamed for help.A neighbor finally heard her cries around 90 minutes later and quickly alerted authorities.Chilling footage showed first responders arriving to find an exhausted and pale-looking Arunroj sitting on her floor with the constrictor still wrapped around her.Cops and animal control officers were forced to whack the snake on the head with a crowbar to get it to finally release Arunroj from its clutches.The woman was treated for several bites but was otherwise unharmed, at least physically.The snake, meanwhile, ended up slithering away before it could be captured, police said.Pythons, which are non-venomous, kill their prey by gradually squeezing them to death.Smaller pythons often feed on mammals like rats, but larger snakes will often prey on pigs, deer and pet dogs and cats.