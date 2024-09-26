Conservatives started asking why the mainstream media suddenly decided to broadcast Donald Trump rallies, even though they've been avoiding doing that for a very long time.
According to the observant Americans, it is because they were informed in advance that the third assassination attempt on Trump would happen.
On Sept. 21, 2024, Trump War Room was the first to raise the question by posting screenshots from the propaganda industry's outlets like controlled opposition Fox News and openly leftist CNN, MSNBC and News Nation.
"These scumbags only cover rallies when they think there could be chaos. Head on a swivel at this event," Brenden Dilley of the Dilley Show wrote in the comment section.
Other anonymous people on the social media platform agreed with Dilley.
"Very odd. Why are they all watching and broadcasting live again? Did they think something would happen? Has MSM flipped? Are they now required to air Trump," @17ThankQ wrote.
Another person on Twitter, however, decided to openly state that the reason why these anti-Trump propagandists chose to report on what was going on during Trump's rallies was because they wanted to capture on camera the murder of Trump that leftists all around the country so desire to see.
Comment: ...and would no doubt be a mass-traumatizing event for Trump supporters, not to mention a message about going against the Cabal/blob/deep state that currently controls and makes up much of Washington.
"Did you know that CNN has only live-streamed one Trump rally this year? Just so happens it was on July 13th. Are you paying attention yet?" @vileTexan wrote.
The speculations came after Headline USA recently reported that Ryan Routh, the second person who tried to assassinate Trump, wrote a letter to every unhinged leftist with a Trump Derangement Syndrome that he would pay $150,000 to anyone who would murder Trump.
However, conservatives on Twitter once again started asking questions. This time, they were about whether Routh wrote the letter in the first place and how it was so quickly released to the public.
"Ryan Routh didn't write this... The CIA/FBI just put out a bounty on Donald Trump's head. You're telling me they never released the [Nashville] shooter's manifesto, but they released this? This tells me there will be more attempts," one of the anonymous people wrote.
Jesse Kelly of the Jesse Kelly Show also reminded people that they should not be surprised about the recent news because "corrupt regimes murder their enemies."
"Isn't it crazy how the DOJ released Trump's $150k bounty letter on the same day the NYT released polls showing Trump strongly pulling away in swing states? A 10-point shift to Trump in AZ?! The swamp rats are freaking out. Judgment day is coming, and they know it," Rogan O'Handley wrote.
Comment: A deeply cynical but entirely accurate assessment of the US media as it functions in tandem with the rapidly imploding Washington blob and a dying Empire.