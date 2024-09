© risunok

90 Seconds to Midnight

"This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict. It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia."

NATO's Homicidal/Suicidal Tendencies

A Bigger "Boom" Than Wall Street Expects?

Sometimes, it's painful to be right. As Russia and her allies prepare for the inevitable military confrontation, we must all hope and pray that people in the West somehow awaken to the truth.The news that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expanding his nation's army to be the second largest in the world comes at a moment when Russia and others are in deep peril.To protect his people and prevent the Western elites from destroying Russia,The writing has been on the wall for over a decade, but the moment of truth is upon us all.Some months back, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy urged allies to lift restrictions on Western-supplied arms that would enable his NATO proxy army to strike deep inside Russia.In response, President Putin told the Russian people on state TV that such a move would be disastrous if peace is to be obtained. His exact words in response to the question of whether or notcould be unleashed deeper into Russia's interior were:The day after Mr. Putin's statements, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations gave a similar message to the UN Security Council. While no decision has been reached by Western powers on whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike into the heart of Russia,for Zelenskyy's war chest. If the Ukrainian dictator gets his wish,just days after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. Shoigu also held talks in St. Petersburg withrecently. Naturally, the NATO alliance and Israel are worried about the potential forces being arrayed against their pact.For most citizens, the strategies are just more threats and believable propaganda in the West. However, the real issue is not about the weapons NATO has forked over to the Kyiv regime to conduct its proxy war on Russia. The real problem, the thing Putin and Russia will be ready to go to war with NATO over, is the factwho would be inputting flight missions into these missile systems. This "targeting" and the "capabilities" issue has beenthat proves NATO is already at war with the Russians. The sinking of the cruiser Moskova, which the U.S. admitted to having assisted in, is one smoldering case. In addition, theand other precision strikes could only have been achieved with NATO oversight/operation of certain systems.Finally, the Western alliance has provided Ukraine with tanks, advanced missile systems and, most recently, F-16 American fighter jets (which can air launch Storm Shadow) in addition to hundreds of billions in aid for Kyiv to wage war on the Russians. The American hegemony installed Aegis systems several years ago. At that time, President Putin warned that Russia perceived such moves as offensive. NATO began training Ukraine units immediately following the Euromaidan Coup of 2014. Western powers created a fortress of Ukraine while engaging in stall tactics (lying) to Moscow (and the world) about the Minsk talks.Now, with WW3 seeming imminent, the liberal order is voting to let Ukraine launch attacks that may even reach as far as Moscow. In Britain, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and many others are calling forsaid a few days ago he supports Zelenskky using these long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russia. Thelanded in Rome the other day to convince the Italians to support Kyiv using non-U.S. long-range weapons against Russia. Since(see Matra BAe Dynamics and Airbus). This makes some stock market sense, even if the plan is mad.Interestingly, since the word got out, Western powers have been considering the expanded use of Storm Shadow, BAe stock has skyrocketed from a low of about $64 per share to a high of just over $72 per share . Trading has been heavy. For the sake of the idiot investors in these companies, we can only pray Russia's hypersonic missiles are targeting at the real enemy rather than innocent folks in cities.Mr. Putin is only taking the next logical and absolutely necessary step in bringing his country into a widescale war footing. As I suggested, I hate being right. It will be sad for Russia's holy city of Kyiv to exist no more. Let's pray it's all over share price winnings.