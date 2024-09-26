The news that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expanding his nation's army to be the second largest in the world comes at a moment when Russia and others are in deep peril. The Western alliance is ready to green-light the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia's interior.
To protect his people and prevent the Western elites from destroying Russia, Ukraine must cease to be a base/tool for Washington, London, and Brussels. The writing has been on the wall for over a decade, but the moment of truth is upon us all.
90 Seconds to Midnight
Some months back, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy urged allies to lift restrictions on Western-supplied arms that would enable his NATO proxy army to strike deep inside Russia.
In response, President Putin told the Russian people on state TV that such a move would be disastrous if peace is to be obtained. His exact words in response to the question of whether or not British Storm Shadow and US-produced Army Tactical (ATACMS) missiles could be unleashed deeper into Russia's interior were:
"This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict. It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia."The day after Mr. Putin's statements, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations gave a similar message to the UN Security Council. While no decision has been reached by Western powers on whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike into the heart of Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv with an additional pledge of $1.5 billion for Zelenskyy's war chest. If the Ukrainian dictator gets his wish, I expect the Doomsday Clock to tick ahead from 90 seconds to midnight, where it stands now.
NATO's Homicidal/Suicidal Tendencies
Russia's Security Chief Sergei Shoigu in Tehran with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, just days after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. Shoigu also held talks in St. Petersburg with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently. Naturally, the NATO alliance and Israel are worried about the potential forces being arrayed against their pact.
For most citizens, the strategies are just more threats and believable propaganda in the West. However, the real issue is not about the weapons NATO has forked over to the Kyiv regime to conduct its proxy war on Russia. The real problem, the thing Putin and Russia will be ready to go to war with NATO over, is the fact Ukraine would be using data from Western satellite intelligence (targeting) and NATO personnel who would be inputting flight missions into these missile systems. This "targeting" and the "capabilities" issue has been a smoking gun that proves NATO is already at war with the Russians. The sinking of the cruiser Moskova, which the U.S. admitted to having assisted in, is one smoldering case. In addition, the attacks on the Kerch Straight Bridge and other precision strikes could only have been achieved with NATO oversight/operation of certain systems.
A Bigger "Boom" Than Wall Street Expects?
Finally, the Western alliance has provided Ukraine with tanks, advanced missile systems and, most recently, F-16 American fighter jets (which can air launch Storm Shadow) in addition to hundreds of billions in aid for Kyiv to wage war on the Russians. The American hegemony installed Aegis systems in Romania and Poland several years ago. At that time, President Putin warned that Russia perceived such moves as offensive. NATO began training Ukraine units immediately following the Euromaidan Coup of 2014. Western powers created a fortress of Ukraine while engaging in stall tactics (lying) to Moscow (and the world) about the Minsk talks.
Now, with WW3 seeming imminent, the liberal order is voting to let Ukraine launch attacks that may even reach as far as Moscow. In Britain, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and many others are calling for green-lighting Storm Shadow. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a few days ago he supports Zelenskky using these long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russia. The U.K.'s Minister Keir Starmer landed in Rome the other day to convince the Italians to support Kyiv using non-U.S. long-range weapons against Russia. Since Storm Shadow is a joint project of Britain, France, and Italy (see Matra BAe Dynamics and Airbus). This makes some stock market sense, even if the plan is mad.
Interestingly, since the word got out, Western powers have been considering the expanded use of Storm Shadow, BAe stock has skyrocketed from a low of about $64 per share to a high of just over $72 per share. Trading has been heavy. For the sake of the idiot investors in these companies, we can only pray Russia's hypersonic missiles are targeting at the real enemy rather than innocent folks in cities. The huge problem we face is a clear one. In a WW3 scenario, neither nuclear-armed side will hesitate to go the final step if such a war is a lost cause. Mr. Putin is only taking the next logical and absolutely necessary step in bringing his country into a widescale war footing. As I suggested, I hate being right. It will be sad for Russia's holy city of Kyiv to exist no more. Let's pray it's all over share price winnings.
To protect his people and prevent the Western elites from destroying Russia, Ukraine must cease to be a base/tool for Washington, London, and Brussels. The writing has been on the wall for over a decade, but the moment of truth is upon us all.”
This isn’t news at all to Putin or even China. He - China have been cognizant & conscious the whole time watching it all unfold.
China will get Taiwan at some point. Russia will get Ukraine or divide it up/partition it.
Russia it not in real peril unless Nukes get launched at the Kremlin - That would be real peril. 🤡💩🎪