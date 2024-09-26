The Kursk front

The Pokrovsk area

Maryinka and Ugledar

Moscow's forces are building on gains on three key fronts as Kiev desperately tries to find a response.Almost seven weeks later, we can draw some interim conclusions by examining the key areas of the front, from north to south.On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into Russia's Kursk Region. At first glance, this seemed like just another cross-border raid, similar to many that had gone before; however, it quickly became apparent that this operation was more significant. This time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) advanced under their own flag and clearly aimed to repeat the success they had in Kharkov Region in the fall of 2022.compared to Donbass and Zaporozhye),However, despite initial gains, the offensive soon stalled.A major pipeline which transports gas to Europe runs through the conflict zone in Kursk Region. However, it continues to operate without interruption.Throughout September, the AFU attempted to expand its area of control westward to theand launched counterattacks that didn't allow Ukrainian forces to bring in heavy military equipment or build defensive structures.On September 10, we first heard about a possible Russian counteroffensive. Taking advantage of weak spots in the enemy's formations, Moscow's forces rapidly advanced and successfully cut off certain Ukrainian strongholds from their supply lines.- significant progress by the standards of this conflict. In the following days, Russian forces continued advancing to the east, towards Liubimovka and the Sudzha-Korenevo highway.In fact,it has made use of various strategies such as a covert river crossing for amassing troops, traditional armored column assaults, and airborne units that land in towns occupied by the enemy.Starting on September 13, the AFU launched a series of cross-border attacks to approach the rear positions of the advancing Russian forces. These have been unsuccessful, although the situation is fluid.The primary axis of this offensive was the main railway line - it turned out that it was most practical to advance along this elevated route protected by forest areas. A decisive moment came in April 2024, when the small settlement of Ocheretino was captured. Following this breakthrough, the Russian Army's advance gained momentum and continued without interruption.From April to September, the Russian Army advanced 25km along a front of the same length (compare this to the Kursk direction).noticeably accelerated, and the experience gained from previous assaults bore fruit.using guided bombs, before assault forces advance mostly on foot, infiltrating enemy fortifications.The weakened Ukrainian defense "cracked" in certain areas. For example, at the end of August, Russian troops captured(pre-conflict population 15,000) almost without a fight, while in different circumstances it could have served as a defensive stronghold for many months.After the disaster in Novogrodovka, Ukrainian troops were redeployed to the Pokrovsk direction, which slowed the Russian advance, though it still exceeded the pace seen in June and July.with a population of about 200,000 people. After Slaviansk-Kramatorsk,On the evening of September 17, it was reported that(population 25,000), which unlike Grodovka could not be seized immediately. The Russian Army is now trying to encircle Selidovo by approaching it via the town of Gorniak. Meanwhile, the AFU is carrying out counterattacks along the entire front, but so far with limited success. Generally,and a sign of major challenges faced by the AFU.In Maryinka (a suburb of Donetsk) and the nearby town of Krasnogorovka,However, the recent success in the nearby Pokrovsk area has "shaken up" the front here as well:Most importantly, they have(dating back to 2014) with its formidable concrete fortifications, which was still under Ukrainian control.Further south, at the intersection of the Donetsk and Zaporozhye fronts, lies thewhere around 15,000 people lived before the war. Situated on elevated ground, it had been an impenetrable stronghold since the spring of 2022 and had survived multiple assault attempts. However, after the Ukrainian command withdrew its most combat-ready brigades from this area, the situation at this section of the front also changed.These massive concrete structures are over 100 meters (330ft) high; they dominate the surrounding steppe and provide excellent visibility and control over the area.A large area between Krasnogorovka and the Pokrovsk salient is on the verge of being captured by Russian forces. Reports indicate that due to possible encirclement, in the past two days Ukrainian troops have been retreating from strongholds in this area without fighting.In the past two weeks, Russian troops have partially encircledand captured several settlements to the north and west of the city. If they cut off the road to Bogoiavlenka, Ugledar will be encircled.