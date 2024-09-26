In internal Google documents released on Day 7 of the United States vs. Google trial Tuesday, company employees worried that if Google's ad exchange for publishers, AdX, lost exclusivity to Google's advertisers, "many publishers would terminate their AdX relationship in favor of their preferred vendors."
The memo, which weighed the benefits of opening up ad inventory to third parties, was released in a tranche of documents introduced Tuesday, and reinforced the DOJ's argument that Google unfairly tied its two ad-tech businesses together to maintain a monopoly on the industry.
According to an internal document shown in court, Google's own buy side said that its advertising tools were weaker precisely because they were exclusive to AdX.
At one point, Google employees suggested that the company's buy side was "subsidizing" the sell side and "greatly weakens GDN's position in the market," an internal company conversation shared in court showed. (GDN stands for Google Display Network, Google's display ads business.)
- In an internal simulation from 2014, Google's revenue fell 70% when Google's ad network didn't bid on AdX inventory, documents revealed.
- In 2019, Google's DSP DV360 allocated 75% of its spend to AdX, while competitor The Trade Desk spent roughly 30%-40% on AdX, according to an exhibit shown in court Tuesday. "That's harder to explain to external clients," Google engineer Ali Nasiri Amini wrote in an email.
However, internal documents introduced Tuesday showed that Google's advertising teams seemed less concerned about header bidding, calling it "transparent" and a "benefit to publishers," as well as characterizing it as providing better "access to inventory" for advertisers.
- With that said, Google considered a proposal that the DOJ alleged would "starve" publishers that turned to the new technology. (The proposal never went into effect.)
Here are the anti-trust agencies. Do you see a problem?
- Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ): These two authorities are tasked with enforcing federal antitrust laws, working together to investigate and prosecute anticompetitive conduct, including monopolization, price-fixing, and mergers that harm competition.
- Sherman Act : This 1890 law prohibits contracts, combinations, or conspiracies in restraint of trade or commerce, and is enforced by the FTC and DOJ. Section 1 specifically prohibits specific means of anticompetitive conduct, while Section 2 deals with end results that are anti-competitive in nature.
- Antitrust Division : This division within the DOJ enforces federal antitrust and competition laws, investigating and prosecuting cases involving monopolization, price-fixing, and other anticompetitive conduct.
- Courts : The judiciary plays a crucial role in interpreting and enforcing antitrust laws, with courts deciding which business practices are illegal and imposing penalties for violations.
